The Senate has summoned FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to address concerns about recent Abuja demolitions

An investigative committee has been established to examine the demolition issue, with a mandate to report back within a specified timeframe

Likewise, the Senate issued a warrant of arrest for Julius Berger's Managing Director

FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Thursday, December 12, demanded the appearance of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike to address concerns surrounding recent demolitions in Abuja that displaced numerous residents.

Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT Senatorial District) moved a motion condemning what she described as illegal demolitions.

Wike summoned by Senate over Abuja affairs Photo credit: @NGRSenate/@GovWike

Source: Twitter

She emphasized the impact on affected families and called for an immediate halt.

“These demolitions are causing untold hardship to Nigerians. We must ensure due process is followed,” Kingibe stated.

The Senate resolved to establish an investigative committee to examine the matter and report back within a specified timeframe, Vanguard reported.

Warrant of Arrest for Julius Berger MD

In a related development, the Senate summoned the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC over the company’s refusal to provide details on the Odukpani-Itu Highway project, a key infrastructure link between Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

Senator Osita Ngwu, who sponsored the motion, highlighted that the company had received over N18 billion in public funds but failed to comply with prior invitations, Channels Television reported.

“This disregard for lawful invitations undermines the constitutional authority of the National Assembly,” Ngwu argued.

The Senate invoked its constitutional powers, issuing a warrant of arrest to compel the Managing Director’s attendance at a rescheduled investigative hearing.

Wike under fire over rampant demolitions in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike recently reiterated his commitment to demolishing illegal structures in Abuja, despite growing opposition.

David Itopa, a prominent PDP figure, while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng also criticized Wike’s approach, warning against overreach.

He, therefore, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and halt the demolitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng