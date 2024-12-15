The Arewa Consultative Forum has advised Nigerians not to solely blame FCT minister Wike for the demolitions in the nation's capital

The Forum's spokesperson, Prof. Muhammad-Baba, urged holding regulatory officials responsible for allowing illegal buildings rather than demolishing them after the completion

He called for fair enforcement, proper compensation, and housing alternatives to address the housing crisis and prevent future violations

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commented on the controversial demolition of houses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike.

Legit.ng reports that demolitions in the nation's capital since Wike's emergence as FCT minister have sparked outrage across Nigeria, with many questioning the motives and timing of the exercise.

However, reacting to these backlashes while speaking during the distribution of operational vehicles to security agencies at the FCTA Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, December 12, Wike vowed to continue demolishing properties illegally built on government lands.

Furthermore, he maintained that he won’t be swayed by blackmail.

In this light, speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 14, the ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, while acknowledging the frustrations of affected residents, noted the need to balance condemnation with an understanding of the broader context.

While advising Nigerians not to blame Wike, he pointed to breaches of planning laws and regulations as a recurring issue in Abuja.

His words:

"While one can condemn such demolitions without appropriate compensation or provision of alternatives, one will also recognize the fact that our people often breach planning laws.

"To be honest with you, there are many parts of Abuja where compliance with regulatory norms is being ignored."

The professor also emphasized that Abuja's rapid growth and daily influx of people have intensified the pressure on housing, leading many to settle in unapproved areas.

Arewa: Nigerians should blame regulatory bodies, not Wike

Muhammad-Baba was critical of regulatory failures within the FCT administration, citing corruption as a major contributor to illegal developments.

"Regulatory officers often collude with individuals by taking kickbacks and looking the other way. The time to stop such demolitions is at the construction level, as people are laying foundations for illegal buildings," he asserted.

He urged the government to hold regulatory officials accountable for their negligence.

"If illegal settlements or buildings are identified, the punishment should start with the officials responsible for that location. Why allow a building to be completed, knowing it’s illegal, only to come and demolish it later?"

Arewa says FCT demolitions 'double-edged sword'

Describing the demolitions as a "double-edged sword," Muhammad-Baba highlighted that lawbreakers and complicit officials should face consequences.

He called for government action to address impunity and provide adequate housing alternatives to mitigate the desperation driving citizens to break planning laws.

"Finally, I hope the government, in doing these demolitions, ensures that due process is followed, and those displaced are adequately compensated or provided alternatives," he concluded.

Timi Frank slams Tinubu over Wike's 'illegal' FCT demolitions

Earlier, Legit.ng former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, condemned President Bola Tinubu’s silence over the mass demolitions of houses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Frank described the demolitions as “illegal” and “oppressive,” urging the President to act swiftly to prevent further suffering for residents in the territory.

