Nyesom Wike, FCT minister, has vowed to continue demolishing properties illegally built on government lands despite criticism and Senate order

On Thursday, the Senate condemned the demolition exercise in Abuja and called for an immediate halt and as well established an investigative committee to examine the issue

Reacting, Wike maintained his stance and cited key reasons the demolition exercise will not be suspended anytime soon

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has vowed to continue demolishing properties illegally built on government lands.

Senate orders halt of FCT demolitions

Legit.ng reported that the minister has been criticised for embarking on a widespread demolition of houses in Abuja without due diligence and proper investigation.

But on Thursday, December 12, the Senate summoned Wike regarding the recent demolitions in Abuja that displaced numerous residents.

Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT Senatorial District) moved a motion condemning what she described as illegal demolitions.

The Senate ordered Wike to halt the demolition exercise and resolved to establish an investigative committee to examine the matter and report back within a specified timeframe, Vanguard reported.

FCT demolitions: Wike reacts, insists no going back

But in a swift reaction to the development, Wike, speaking during the distribution of operational vehicles to security agencies at the FCTA Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, stated that he won’t be swayed by blackmail.

The minister insisted that the structures being demolished were illegally built on government lands and gotten by land grabbers, adding that some of the structures pose security risks.

Wike added that there was no going back and vowed to go after more illegally constructed buildings and shanties.

He said:

“Let me use this opportunity to tell Nigerians and residents of Abuja we are not afraid of blackmailing. In fact, you cannot be in this kind of position, and you cannot be blackmailed, particularly regarding this Abuja. There are so many land grabbers. Some of us have come to put our feet down. Let heaven fall. It is even better that heaven comes down now so that we would not be fasting again to go to heaven.”

As reported by The Punch, Wike also warned persons who still owed ground rents in the FCT to pay up or risk their titles being revoked.

