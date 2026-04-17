A self-identified APC member had said the party might struggle to win a free and fair election

The party insider had blamed internal dynamics and Nigeria’s economic hardship for weakening public support

He had alleged that some elements within the APC were undermining opposition parties and democratic competition

A self-identified member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stirred debate ahead of the 2027 general elections after suggesting that the ruling party may find it difficult to secure victory under a fully transparent electoral process.

The individual, who described himself as a “God-fearing APC member”, attributed his concerns to internal party dynamics and the prevailing socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians.

2027: Man Who Claims to Be APC Member Discloses Why Ruling Party Can't Win Free and Fair Election

Source: Twitter

APC insider questions electoral chances

Speaking in a widely circulated video, the APC member expressed doubts about the party’s ability to win if elections were conducted without any form of interference.

“I’m an APC member, i dey tell some people say if we put the election for ground, free and fair make people vote thier hearts, the answer be say we no go win cos how do we want to explain that a w@r that’s going on in Iran is why people are hun gry in Nigeria,” he said.

His comments appeared to question narratives linking global developments to domestic economic hardship, suggesting that such explanations may not resonate with voters.

Allegations of internal suppression emerge

The individual further alleged that certain elements within the APC were working to weaken opposition parties, describing the trend as harmful to Nigeria’s democratic system.

“Some elements inside the APC dey stop opposition to exist, it’s a really b@d thing,” he added.

While the claims have not been independently verified, they have sparked conversations around political competition and the state of democracy in the country.

Source: Legit.ng