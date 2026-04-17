Authorities confirmed that the dismembered remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd

The victim, who was just 14 years old, had been reported missing by her family in California since April 2024

The teenager reportedly had a tattoo on her finger, identical to a famous tattoo worn by the singer himself

US singer and TikTok personality D4vd has been arrested by authorities in Los Angeles in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl, identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The 21-year-old musician, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department and is currently being held without bail, according to reports.

Authorities confirmed that the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office as investigations continue.

The remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd. Photos: D4vd.

Source: Instagram

Police disclosed that Burke was arrested following months of investigation after the teenager’s remains were discovered on September 8, 2025, in a vehicle linked to him.

The discovery reportedly came after officials were alerted to a foul odour from a Tesla that had been towed to a yard in Hollywood.

Investigators later linked the vehicle to an address associated with the singer in Texas, deepening the probe and eventually identifying him as a person of interest.

Officials noted that the victim may have died weeks before the discovery, although an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Rivas Hernandez, who lived about 75 miles from where she was found, had been reported missing by her family in April 2024.

While reports indicated she had previously left home on earlier occasions, the discovery of her remains renewed focus on the case and intensified investigations.

In November, a judge ordered that death records be sealed to allow investigators to receive full findings from the medical examiner before releasing details publicly.

The case gathered further momentum in December when a grand jury in Los Angeles began hearing evidence, identifying Burke as a target of the investigation.

Watch how D4vd was arrested here:

Reactions trail D4vd arrest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@al3_aliyu shared:

"Omo, that arrest video wild D4vd dey move like say e go blow, but life hit different when evidence finally catch up. Naija wey dey hustle clean no dey play this kind game, more life to the innocent ones fr."

@Spaniard006 noted:

"They found a body of a girl in his trunk MONTHS ago and hes been out and about since then? How TF does that even happen? Bodies dont just magically appear in your trunk"

D4vd was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department and is currently being held without bail. Photo: D4vd.

Source: Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that confusion has gripped fans of Ogene music following viral reports alleging that popular performer Opanka has passed away under unclear circumstances.

The unverified claims began circulating across social media platforms on Tuesday, with multiple posts suggesting that the Enugu-based entertainer, known for his hit track “I ga a ma mma di egwu,” had died.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from his family, management, or any recognised industry authority.

Source: Legit.ng