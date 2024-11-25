FCT Minister Nyesom Wike remains steadfast in his mission to demolish illegal structures in Abuja

Opponents argue the demolitions disproportionately harm vulnerable communities, leaving many displaced without alternative housing options

A PDP chieftain David Itopa criticized Wike's approach, urging him to take cautionary measures

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike recently reiterated his commitment to demolishing illegal structures in Abuja, despite growing opposition.

Wike vows continued demolitions in FCT

Wike tackled by PDP chieftain over demolitions in the FCT

Source: Facebook

You would recall that during his swearing-in, Wike emphasized that the initiative aims to restore the Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) master plan and ensure environmental compliance.

“We will not bow to pressure. The goal is to create a clean and organized city,” Wike declared.

However, critics argue that the demolitions disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

Protesters have expressed concerns over a lack of alternative housing options, which could lead to further hardship for those displaced.

For example. a former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, accused Wike of using the demolition exercise as a cover for personal gains.

“It’s nothing but land grabbing,” Frank alleged.

Frank claimed that revoked plots are being allocated to Wike’s associates.

He, therefore, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and halt the demolitions.

PDP Chieftain tackles Wike over FCT demolitions

David Itopa, a prominent PDP figure, while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng also criticized Wike’s approach, warning against overreach.

Hear him:

“Those familiar with Wike from Rivers State are not surprised. This demolition drive appears to be a scheme to benefit his cronies,”

He further cautioned:

“The FCT is not Wike’s personal estate. He must show restraint and address these issues with greater sensitivity to the people.”

