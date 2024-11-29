Protests rock Abuja community over ongoing demolitions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Protest rocked Zhidu Community in Abuja over ongoing demolitions in the area.

Hundreds of the community residents took to the streets in protest and blocked the entrance of the community holding placards.

The chairman of Zhidu Residents Association, Apostle Prosper E. Eromosele, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene.

The community accused FHA and her partners, Nugabest Regis of their plight for the demolition. Photo credit: Zhidu Residents Association

Eromosele accused the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and her partners, Nugabest Regis of their plight for the demolition.

This was contained in the statement issued on Friday, November 29, and made available to Legit.ng.

He said over 1,500 habited structures were demolished and over 25,000 families unjustly displaced and made IDPs by FHA staff members.

The community chairman said the FCT High Court adjourned the next hearing to the 24th of February 2025.

Eromosele stated that the court declared that all status quo should remain pending the determination of the court on the matter.

He lamented that despite the court order, the CEO of Regis, Alhaji Turaki Hassan Adamu, led a team to the community to carry out unlawful demolition

“They brought hired thugs here in their large multitudes with different kinds of weapons and arms, supported by very large numbers of policemen to attack and kill innocent citizens without arms or weapons.”

Eromosele stated that Alhaji Adamu boasted that he could collect any land in FCT while telling people that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, is a small boy who can't do anything.

He added that the community is not dragging lands with the FHA, but urged the authority to compensate them as promised, after the enumeration and data capturing of residents.

Source: Legit.ng