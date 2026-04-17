An aide to Peter Obi said Rabiu Kwankwaso has agreed to serve as a vice-presidential running mate following multiple meetings between both political camps

The aide disclosed that discussions between the two sides had progressed beyond informal talks into a structured political understanding

Plans were revealed for a joint Kwankwasiyya and Obidient summit aimed at strengthening cooperation ahead of future elections

A close aide to the former governor of Anambra state and the 2023 Labour Party's presidential candidate has disclosed that the leader of Kwankwasiya movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has agreed to serve as the vice-presidential running mate to Peter Obi in a developing opposition realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The aide linked the reported agreement to ongoing discussions between both political blocs, which have been held over several meetings in recent months.

Peter Obi's aide said Rabiu Kwankwaso has agreed to serve as Obi's vice-presidential running mate. Photo: FB/RabiuKwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso allegedly agrees to support Obi

Kwankwaso recently joined the African Democratic Congress, the opposition coalition party, weeks ago after attempts to persuade APC ranks to cede the party’s top vice-presidential ticket for him in the 2027 election reportedly failed.

His movement into the coalition has since reshaped conversations within opposition circles, particularly around possible alliances that could alter the balance of power in the next election cycle.

According to Ibrahim Abdulkarim, who serves as an aide to Obi, engagement between both camps has been consistent and structured rather than informal.

He said discussions had progressed beyond preliminary contact and had moved into coordinated political alignment.

He also pointed to plans for a joint political engagement between supporters of both movements.

In an interview with Trust TV, he broke the news:

“Yes, I can categorically say that he agreed. They have met not once, not twice. We have already arranged for a Kwankwasiyya and Obidient summit very soon.”

Atiku hires top US lobby firm

Earlier in a separate story, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar has entered into a $1.2 million agreement with a United States lobbying firm in a move aimed at reshaping his public image and expanding his influence within American policy circles.

Documents filed with the US Department of Justice show that the Washington-based firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, will represent Atiku for a period of one year.

Labour Party mocks Obi’s defection speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that the LP leadership said it took notice of the defection of Obi and a few of his supporters to the ADC.

Obi's former party mocked the presidential hopeful's speech at the occasion, describing it as “lacklustre.”

In its statement, the Labour Party wondered what new Peter Obi intends to sell to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng