The federal government has successfully recaptured five out of the 12 inmates who escaped during a jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi state

The Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, in collaboration with security agencies, has mobilised efforts to restore order and track down the remaining inmates

The federal government led by Tinubu and the Kogi state government led by Usman Ododo has ordered an investigation into the jailbreak

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said it has recaptured five of 12 inmates who escaped from lawful custody during a jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi state.

Kogi prison break: Five escapees recaptured says FG

Tinubu's FG takes action as several inmates escape from Kogi prison. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), DCC Abubakar Umar, confirmed this in a statement, adding that the the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 24, 2024.

Legit.ng reported that 12 inmates escaped in an early morning jailbreak at the Federal Correctional Centre in Kotonkarfe, Kogi state, on Monday, March 24.

Kogi state information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, described the incident as “unfortunate”. The prominent Kogi state government official assured citizens that the government, working with security agencies, would take steps to prevent a recurrence.

According to him, law enforcement agencies have re-arrested one of the escapees.

Giving an update on the jailbreak, spokesman of the NCoS, DCC Abubakar Umar, said during the unfortunate incident, some inmates in a section of the facility manipulated the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

“Upon receiving reports of the attack, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche MFR, mni, in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies including the SSA to the Governor of Kogi State immediately mobilized to the facility, and personnel were deployed to secure the facility, restore order, and initiate a manhunt for the escapees.

“As of this moment, 5 of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice,” he stated.

According to him, the Acting Controller General of Corrections has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escapes.

“Additionally, a security audit is being conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.

“The Service urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

“The Service assures Nigerians that the safety of custodial centres remains a top priority, and measures are being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities. The NCoS remains committed to ensuring that correctional facilities fulfil their mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates,” the service added.

Jailbreak: Kogi governor gives directive

Kogi state government reacts as inmates escapes from prison. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigerian Correctional Service

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, the commissioner said Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state, has asked the police and other security agencies to ensure such security breaches do not happen again.

Fanwo added:

“We call on the public to report any suspicious individuals in their communities. Anyone found harbouring an escaped inmate will be held accountable.

“There is no cause for panic. We encourage citizens to go about their daily activities as normal, knowing that the security of lives and property remains our top priority.”

Read more about prison break here:

Tinubu approves relocation of 29 custodial centres

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu reportedly approved the relocation of 29 correctional centres in some parts of the country.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made this known during the commissioning of some operational vehicles for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The minister first announced the plan to relocate some of the correctional centres in June 2024 while speaking on security concerns of their locations in the urban area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng