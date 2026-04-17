Omoyele Sowore secured the bail of businessman BLord from Kuje Prison in Abuja after more than two weeks in detention over allegations linked to VeryDarkMan

The activist responded to VeryDarkMan's recent video titled "Unmasking Omoyele Sowore", where VDM claimed Sowore's activism is a mask for his fundraising business

In a circulating video, Sowore acknowledged being unmasked and pledged to move forward with complete openness, saying he will stop wearing masks from now on

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has sent a strong message to social media critic Martins Vincent Ortse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, shortly after businessman Linus Williams, also called BLord, was granted bail from Kuje Prison in Abuja.

BLord had spent over two weeks in custody following his remand by the Federal High Court on allegations of impersonation linked to VeryDarkMan.

Sowore says he appreciates being unmasked and pledges openness after VeryDarkMan's claims about his activism and fundraising. Photo: yelesho/verydarkblackman/mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

Sowore monitored court proceedings and confirmed that bail was secured through fresh applications by BLord’s legal team.

The ongoing tension between the activist and the Ratel President escalated heavily in recent weeks over the handling of Blord's case.

However, Sowore's latest message came as a direct response to VeryDarkMan's claims in a recent video where he accused the founder of Sahara Reporters of using activism as a mask for fundraising.

In that video, titled “Unmasking Omoyele Sowore”, VDM alleged that Sowore had never organised successful protests, had no real intention of becoming Nigeria’s president, and was only covering up with activism.

Reacting to those accusations in a video circulating online, Sowore acknowledged that public battles always leave consequences and admitted that his own actions had been laid bare before Nigerians.

He stated that he would now move forward with complete openness, promising to stop hiding behind any form of cover or mask

“There is no battle fought that doesn't have consequences, I appreciate that I've been unmasked, from now on, I will stop wearing masks.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sowore's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@kehindespence said:

"Deep words from Sowore. Every battle indeed leaves scars—some visible, some not. Unmasking is growth if it leads to real consistency, not just another phase. Props for stepping in on BLORD's bail though. Actions like that speak louder than the drama. Let's see if this 'no more masks' era brings the same energy to the bigger fights we all care about. Peace to all sides✌️"

@Prince4ye commented:

"Real recognizes real. No more masks, just the raw truth. When the dust settles, only those who stood their ground remain. Respect to the transparency."

@kociousboy wrote:

"Nigerians are not good people, they hate truth and resistance through strength and peace. However we should better by commending people who are willing and sacrificing their life for freedom for all ✊🏿"

@tmottyyy reacted:

"VDM is just making noise on the social media because BLord gave him that opportunity."

@Tmama_Toma said:

"... Respect! This is exactly what he did regarding Tracy issue, and every other person."

Human rights activist Sowore responds to VDM's accusations on activism and fundraising business. Photo: yelesho/verydarkblackman/mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

Sowore reveals why Davido denied #EndSARS protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore shared details about events during the 2020 #EndSARS protests and how authorities handled key figures.

He explained that the government was uncomfortable with protest leaders it could not control, despite the movement having clear leadership.

Sowore also claimed that singer Davido attended meetings but changed his stance after a visit to the Inspector General of Police in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng