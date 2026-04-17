A lady shared the voicenote she got from a 2026 UTME candidate who shared his experience during the examination.

The young man’s advice to fellow candidates got people talking, as he opened up about what he experienced at the venu

Many who came across the voicenote shared what they observed by his experience and shared their own personal experience

A Nigerian lady shared the message from her friend who wrote the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination, organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, began on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

A lady shares voicenote from friend who shared his exam experience. Photo: @menebecca

Source: TikTok

Man shares 2026 UTME experience

Identified as @menebecca on TikTok, the lady shared her friend's experience as he complained about the questions.

The video was captioned:

"POV: Your friend told you his JAMB experience. Chim"

In the voicenote, the UTME candidate said:

"My advice to everybody. Guy see, if you go lesson, them just chop your money. Questions wey you never see for your life. You think say you sabi Englosh. Kai, blood of Jesus."

Watch the TikTok video below:

UTME 2026: Reactions trail man's experience

Bella~ said:

"Na English whine me pass, how I wan answer opposite in meaning when I no know the meaning of the word wey you give me sef."

Riri said:

"He is exaggerating , the exam was not that hard I wrote mine yesterday and it is good just read and pray u will be okay,wish y'all success."

bellaisactuallyafella said:

"He's saying the truth!!! That lekki headmaster it was only 2 questions that came out."

SĦɆ'S Ⱥ ɌɆɃɆŁ said:

"Na lie ,me wey write today e sweet me die ,e no pass marriage of anansewa Anthony and Cleopatra digging redemption road path of Lucas me wey finish balance ,40 minutes still remain ,Na so una gimme tension,I write today my mind don clear/"

fenimax tombrown cereal said:

"if you are writing literature, go and read the marriage of Anasewa. 15 questions came out of it. also read night fall in soweto."

Ronzy said:

"Na lie ooo,no mind am me don write my own,don't be scared, just stay calm,God will see you through."

ananjunior@4248

"Una read and pray, because wetin help me then was just for me to dey click anything. omoo but well sha I use am get 220 oo."

qwin ella

"I almost die reading books, Omo am well prepared ooo they change everything ajeh, jamb this year is very very tough, strict , omo ehnnnnnnn."

A lady posts voice note from friend who wrote 2026 UTME. Photo: JAMB

Source: Depositphotos

Legit.ng reported that the JAMB announced a revision to the timetable for the 2026 UTME, introducing an adjusted session structure just days before the exam begins nationwide.

UTME candidate cries out over exam schedule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who reprinted her JAMB slip has cried out online after seeing the scheduled location for her exam.

In a now-viral post shared on TikTok, she displayed details of the location and questioned netizens about the place.

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to share their various reactions.

Source: Legit.ng