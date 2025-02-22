Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Sokoto state - Notorious bandit leader, Bello Kachallah Turji, has slammed a N22 million level on four villages in Sokoto state over the killing of one of his men in a military operation in the area.

According to the locals, the levy would also compensate for the firearms that were missing during the operation.

Sokoto villagers meet Bello Turji for negotiation and he reduced the money from N25 million to N22 million. Photo credit: Muhammad Aminu Kabir

Source: Facebook

Villages include Garin Idi, the hometown of the incumbent deputy Governor of the state, Engineer Idris Gobir.

As reported by Daily Trust, the member representing Sabon Birni West Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Boza Boza, disclosed this.

Boza said Turji had shifted his base to the eastern part of Isa local government of the state.

“He is just like a businessman who has multiple shops and is going around to supervise them. He is currently in the eastern part of Isa. That was where the villagers met him for negotiation and he reduced the money from N25 million to N22 million.

“I have always criticized the military for not sustaining their operation in the eastern part of Sokoto because anytime they withdraw, it is the villages that bear the brunt.

“Because the bandits always vent their anger on the villagers."

The lawmaker said Turji also demanded N250,000 ransom from each of the families of the 13 worshippers abducted about two weeks ago in Sabon Birni local government.

“They have so far released five captives after their families paid the money,”

Bello Turji demands N250,000 ransom from each of the families of the kidnapped 13 worshippers. Photo credit: @ZagazOlaMakama/ @MalcolmInfiniti

Source: Twitter

NAF speaks on Bello Turji’s whereabouts

Source: Legit.ng