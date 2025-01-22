The camp of the notorious terrorists’ leader, Bello Turji, is in disarray with the killing of his second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa and 24 others, by troops of Operation Fassan Yamma

Legit.ng reports that the defence headquarters (DHQ) confirmed the development on Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Troops also inflicted 'terminal injuries' on some of Turji’s close allies namely: Dosso (Bello Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of Turji’s closest allies)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Wednesday, January 22, said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma in the northwest zone have eliminated Aminu Kanawa, the second-in-command of notorious bandit leader Bello Turji.

As reported by Blueprint newspaper, the military high command also said troops also inflicted terminal injuries on some of Bello Turji’s close allies namely: Dosso (Bello Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of Turji’s closest allies).

Bello Turji's camps are reportedly in disarray. Photo credit: Omotayo Omotade

This was disclosed in a statement Wednesday, January 22, by Edward Buba, director of defence media operations.

Additionally, General Buba disclosed that security forces neutralised several of Turji’s key commanders namely: Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe, among others.

The Punch quoted Buba as saying:

"Troops neutralised over 24 fleeing terrorists from Bello Turji’s Camp around Gebe and Isa LGA of Sokoto state, as well as around Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara state.

“Troops also neutralised another notable terrorist during the onslaught on Bello Turji’s enclave around Fakai high ground.

“He is identified as Suleiman, and a loyalist of late notorious terrorist leader, Halilu Sububu. The late, Suleiman was leading a reinforcement team to rescue Bello Turji’s Camp which was in disarray, when he was eliminated during the fire fight."

The Nigerian military has confirmed the killing of Aminu Kanawa, the second-in-command to terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Implication of Aminu Kanawa's death

Busa explained that the death of Turji’s second-in-command, close allies, commanders and combatants is a significant blow to the terrorist network in the northwest of the country, as well as their military and fighting capabilities.

He said:

“These group of terrorists were notorious for numerous kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the North West, particularly in Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni local government areas in Zamfara and Sokoto states."

Buba stated that troops are not relenting until these terrorists are completely destroyed.

The military official added:

“Troops operations are aimed at creating an atmosphere of safety and security for all citizens."

Offenisve against Turji: Buhari's ex-aide reacts

Bashir Ahmad, the former personal assistant on new media to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the development.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Ahmad described Kanawa's killing as "good news".

Troops kill Turji's son in Zamfara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that troops of the Nigerian Army, under Operation Fansan Yanma, dealt a significant blow to bandit operations in Zamfara, killing a son of Turji.

The operation, which targeted Turji’s hideouts in the Fakai area of Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara state, also resulted in the death of several of his fighters.

The strikes were a combination of ground and air operations, dismantling key strongholds used by Turji and his network.

