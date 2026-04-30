Akpororo has shared his take on the viral video of the upcoming singer whose life was brutally taken in Delta State by a policeman

In his video, he shed more light on the suspected individuals who have not been arrested in the case and urged the police to take action

Many agreed with his stance and also stated what should be done, while dragging the police force

Nigerian comedian Jephthah Bowoto, better known as Akpororo, has weighed in on the viral video of an upcoming singer whose life was brutally taken in Delta State.

A few hours ago, social media was abuzz with the disturbing video, as many called for punishment to be meted out to the policeman who committed the act.

Reactions as Akpororo blows hot over killing of Delta singer, names people to investigate. Photo cresdit@akororo/harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

A content creator also opened up about allegations of abuse and assault by Usman Nuhu, the officer accused of taking the singer’s life.

Reacting in a video on his Instagram page, Akpororo noted that the company that waybilled the package the singer went to pick up should be investigated.

According to him, every company is expected to check a parcel before accepting and waybilling it to its destination, as he questioned why such a protocol was not followed in this case.

The entertainer also raised concerns about the staff who received and packaged the parcel before it was sent to Delta State.

Fabs support Akpororo over utterance about killing of Delta singer, names people to investigate. Photo credit@akpororo

Source: Instagram

Akpororo shares more about viral killing

In his recording, the comedian questioned why Usman Nuhu was quick to take the law into his own hands, noting that something was not adding up in the case.

Fans joined the conversation and shared their experiences when waybilling items. They also tagged the Nigerian Police Force and urged them to investigate the case thoroughly so the young singer can get justice.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Akpororo's video

Fans shared their take on what the comedian said about the viral video of the singer and the officer. Here are comments below:

@peppersoupgril commented:

"It’s so painful that they don’t want to state out the name of the transport company or park ! By now them too for don wear over size cap!! Because they were the one that invited the police!! After tieing the boy…..Wetin happen to who send the waybill??? Abeg am just tired!!! Killed a human like a chicken?"

@enjite wrote:

"Omo! This is another angle o. Before any transport line takes a package, they go through it and now seal and name it. nigeriapoliceforce who was the receiving staff from where it was sent from? The transport line where the boy was killed at the front of it may have your answers if Una wan really unravel this issue."

@luxny mb shared:

"This is the first person to say what I want to hear. God bless you sir, even the man that called the police men, the one that tie the boy n lock the gate should be question too."

Yvionne Jegede reacts to Delta state killing

Legit.ng had reported that Yvonne Jegede had reacted to the viral killing that took place in Delta State, raising questions about the police force.

The life of a young singer was allegedly taken by a police officer, with a video of the tragic incident shared online.

Her colleagues also reacted, sharing their observations about the officer as they joined her in questioning the police.

Source: Legit.ng