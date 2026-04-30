Burnley have parted ways with head coach Scott Parker after their relegation was confirmed on matchday 34

Parker’s staff, led by his assistant Michael Jackson, will oversee the remaining four matches of the season

The former England international becomes the 11th Premier League manager to be sacked this season

Burnley have confirmed the departure by mutual consent of head coach Scott Parker after the club’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Burnley, coupled with Nottingham Forest’s 5-0 win over Sunderland and West Ham’s win over Everton, confirmed the Clarets’ relegation.

Burnley sack Scott Parker after the club's relegation was confirmed. Photo by Nick Potts.

Source: Getty Images

The club confirmed in an official statement that the manager will leave his position, while the existing staff led by Michael Jackson will take charge of the remaining matches.

Parker becomes the 11th managerial casualty in the Premier League this season, with Nottingham Forest changing managers three times this season.

Legit.ng looks at the 11 managers who have been sacked this season.

Premier League managers sacked this season

1 Nuno Espirito Santo

Espirito Santo was the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season. Nottingham Forest sacked the Spanish coach after a dispute with owner Evangelos Marinakis and sporting director Edu Gaspar. He is currently at West Ham, which he joined weeks later.

2. Graham Potter

Potter returned to management at West Ham after his departure from Chelsea, but was sacked after eight months, leaving the Hammers in the relegation zone. He moved on to the Sweden national team, helping them qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

3. Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham sacked Postecoglou despite winning the UEFA Europa League last season. He replaced Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest, but his reign lasted a little over a month before he was dismissed again.

4. Vitor Pereira

Wolverhampton Wanderers looked destined for relegation from the start of the season. As noted by ESPN, they set the record for the longest start to the season without a win, 18 matches. The club sacked Vitor Pereira in November and hired Rob Edwards for the relegation fight, which, unfortunately, was unsuccessful.

5. Enzo Maresca

2025 FIFA Club World Cup-winning manager Enzo Maresca resigned on New Year's Day after months of friction with the club’s hierarchy over their failure to reinforce the squad after a successful first season in charge. The Italian questioned the lack of investment, particularly the failure to replace Levi Colwill, who suffered an ACL injury.

6. Ruben Amorim

Manchester United endured a difficult spell under Ruben Amorim, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe had had enough and sacked the Portuguese in January, with the club languishing in mid-table. Michael Carrick took over, and the Red Devils are on course to qualify for the Champions League.

7. Thomas Frank

Frank left Brentford to join Tottenham Hotspur as a replacement for Postecoglou, but after a poor run which left the team close to the relegation zone, he was sacked despite finishing in the top eight on the Champions League table.

8. Sean Dyche

Dyche replaced Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest, but he lasted four months before he was sacked too, with the team in the relegation zone. Marinakis hired former Wolves boss Pereira, and he has led Forest to the Europa League semi-final and is on course to avoid relegation.

9. Igor Tudor

Former Juventus boss Tudor joined Tottenham on an interim basis until the end of the season, but a Champions League elimination and sitting in the relegation zone cost him his job, with former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi replacing him.

Tottenham sack Igor Tudor despite hiring him as a caretaker manager. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

10. Liam Rosenior

Chelsea sacked Liam Rosenior after 107 days in charge. The Englishman replaced Maresca in January, but five consecutive Premier League losses without a goal cost him his job. Calum McFarlane is the interim boss for the second time this season.

11. Scott Parker

Burnley sacked Parker with four matches to go after the club’s relegation was confirmed. He is likely to be the last during the season, even though other teams are poised for changes once the season ends.

How much Chelsea paid Rosenior

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea paid Liam Rosenior a compensation of £4 million after sacking him four months into a five-and-a-half-year contract.

There were initial expectations by the fans that he would be paid the entire length of the contract, but it was revealed that a termination clause was in his contract.

Source: Legit.ng