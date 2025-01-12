An airstrike in Kakindawa village, Maradun LGA, reportedly killed 16 people, including vigilantes mobilized to counter bandits

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi of Operation Fansan Yamma confirmed an investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances of the strike

Previous airstrikes in Zamfara targeted bandits, but the latest incident raises concerns about civilian casualties

Kakindawa , Zamfara state - An airstrike in Kakindawa village, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, has reportedly killed several people and left many injured, sparking concern and calls for clarity over the incident.

The airstrike occurred on Saturday evening, January 11, as local vigilantes mobilized to assist neighbours in Tungar Kara village, under attack by bandits.

As reported by Daily Trust, Garba Umar, a resident of Kakindawa, recounted the events:

“As we were heading to Tungar Kara around 3:30 pm, an aircraft suddenly appeared in the area and dropped a bomb on the vigilantes. The bandits had already escaped into the forest.”

According to Umar, 16 people, including his son, were killed in the incident.

“We mobilized to protect our neighbors, but tragically, the aircraft targeted the vigilantes instead of the fleeing bandits. It’s heartbreaking,” Umar alleged.

Military reacts, vows to investigate airstrikes

Reacting to the reports, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, spokesperson for Operation Fansan Yamma, Nigerian Army, said an investigation was underway to determine and unravel the circumstances surrounding the strike, The Punch reported.

“I will look into what actually happened and get back to you,” Abdullahi told reporters.

As of the time of this report, no additional information had been released by the military.

What you should know about airstrikes in Zamfara

Legit.ng reports that this is not the first instance of airstrikes being reported in Zamfara State.

In November 2024, the Nigerian Air Force confirmed conducting airstrikes in the region, killing numerous bandits, including loyalists of notorious leaders Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule.

Just four days before this latest incident, on January 8, 2025, troops from Operation Fansan Yamma reportedly killed a notorious terrorist leader, Sani Rusu, and scores of his fighters during a gunfight in Bamamu village, Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara state.

The tragic incident has left families and communities devastated and in mourning, with calls for a thorough investigation and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Residents and observers are urging the government to ensure that military operations in the fight against banditry do not inadvertently harm innocent civilians or community defenders like vigilantes.

Security expert slams Nigerian Army over airstrikes in Sokoto

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a prominent security expert, Sadeeq Shehu, has criticised the military's handling of an accidental bombing in Sokoto state that claimed civilian lives during an airstrike targeting insurgents.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Friday, December 26, the expert described the explanation as insufficient and stated that such errors were preventable with better intelligence and operational strategies.

While demanding transparency from the Nigerian Army, Shehu made two critical demands: acknowledgement and compensation for the victims, and a revision of military strategies to prevent future occurrences.

