Bashir Ahmad lauded Ismail Abubakar Muhammad for his academic excellence at Bayero University, Kano

Ismail Abubakar Muhammad emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Biochemistry, Medicine, and Surgery

The former presidential aide praised Muhammad's remarkable achievement, celebrating his distinction in multiple fields of study

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Bashir Ahmad, former Personal Assistant on New Media to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has celebrated Ismail Abubakar Muhammad for emerging as the Best Graduating Student from Bayero University Kano.

Ahmad singled out Muhammad for his outstanding academic achievement.

Ismail Muhammad emerges as Bayero University’s Best Graduating student. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

He said Muhammad’s achievement is a truly remarkable accomplishment.

The former presidential aide made this known in a post shared via his X handle @BashirAhmaad on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said Muhammad emerged as the best in Biochemistry, Medicine, and Surgery.

“Celebrate Ismail Abubakar Muhammad on his outstanding achievement as the Best Graduating Student from Bayero University, Kano.

“He distinguished himself as:

“Best in Biochemistry

“Best in Medicine

“Best in Surgery

“A truly remarkable accomplishment. Congratulations, Doctor!

Nigerians react to achievements of BUK’s best graduating student

@IshaqAboubaqar

His brother Usman was the best graduating student in BUK in 2019 and the best graduating student in the faculty of engineering and civil engineering. They are just genius.

@nauwas05

Emerging as the Best Graduating Student from Bayero University Kano while topping Biochemistry, Medicine, and Surgery is nothing short of exceptional

@EzeahNwabu67757

Whaoooo. Great one indeed. Congratulations.

@Abba_oo2

He deserves to be congratulated.

@abdulrazakmuhd4

This is a great achievement; his hard work pays off.

@jamiubamidele

Congratulations to him. The Lord bless the feat

Ismail Abubakar Muhammad aces Bayero University with honours. Photo credit: BUK

Source: Twitter

Bayero University expels over 150 students

Recall that the Senate of Bayero University Kano approved the expulsion of 171 students following an investigation by the Senate Committee.

Officials confirmed in the university bulletin that the expelled students came from various departments and levels, with the action serving as a stern warning to others.

In a related decision, the Senate expelled Yusuf Muhammad Sani, a student of the Department of Civil Engineering, after an incident during an examination.

Read more stories on Bayero University:

Bayero University investigates student for dumping Kperogi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Bayero University Kano (BUK) opened an investigation into student Ismail Sani over alleged online impersonation and financial scams.

Director of Public Affairs, Lamara Garba, stated that disciplinary action would be taken if allegations against Sani were confirmed.

The US-based Nigerian academic, Professor Farooq Kperogi, revealed he was repeatedly scammed by Sani posing as “Halima Tahir”.

Source: Legit.ng