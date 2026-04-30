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Buhari’s Former Aide Celebrates Bayero University’s Best Graduating Student
Education

Buhari’s Former Aide Celebrates Bayero University’s Best Graduating Student

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Bashir Ahmad lauded Ismail Abubakar Muhammad for his academic excellence at Bayero University, Kano
  • Ismail Abubakar Muhammad emerged as the Best Graduating Student in Biochemistry, Medicine, and Surgery
  • The former presidential aide praised Muhammad's remarkable achievement, celebrating his distinction in multiple fields of study

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Bashir Ahmad, former Personal Assistant on New Media to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has celebrated Ismail Abubakar Muhammad for emerging as the Best Graduating Student from Bayero University Kano.

Ahmad singled out Muhammad for his outstanding academic achievement.

Bashir Ahmad celebrates Ismail Muhammad as Bayero University’s Best Graduating student
Ismail Muhammad emerges as Bayero University’s Best Graduating student. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad
Source: Twitter

He said Muhammad’s achievement is a truly remarkable accomplishment.

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The former presidential aide made this known in a post shared via his X handle @BashirAhmaad on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said Muhammad emerged as the best in Biochemistry, Medicine, and Surgery.

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“Celebrate Ismail Abubakar Muhammad on his outstanding achievement as the Best Graduating Student from Bayero University, Kano.
“He distinguished himself as:
“Best in Biochemistry
“Best in Medicine
“Best in Surgery
“A truly remarkable accomplishment. Congratulations, Doctor!

Nigerians react to achievements of BUK’s best graduating student

@IshaqAboubaqar

His brother Usman was the best graduating student in BUK in 2019 and the best graduating student in the faculty of engineering and civil engineering. They are just genius.

@nauwas05

Emerging as the Best Graduating Student from Bayero University Kano while topping Biochemistry, Medicine, and Surgery is nothing short of exceptional

@EzeahNwabu67757

Whaoooo. Great one indeed. Congratulations.

@Abba_oo2

He deserves to be congratulated.

@abdulrazakmuhd4

This is a great achievement; his hard work pays off.

@jamiubamidele

Congratulations to him. The Lord bless the feat
Ismail Abubakar Muhammad emerges top at Bayero University
Ismail Abubakar Muhammad aces Bayero University with honours. Photo credit: BUK
Source: Twitter

Bayero University expels over 150 students

Recall that the Senate of Bayero University Kano approved the expulsion of 171 students following an investigation by the Senate Committee.

Officials confirmed in the university bulletin that the expelled students came from various departments and levels, with the action serving as a stern warning to others.

Read also

Tinubu told to sack influential ally Wike as FCT minister

In a related decision, the Senate expelled Yusuf Muhammad Sani, a student of the Department of Civil Engineering, after an incident during an examination.

Read more stories on Bayero University:

Bayero University investigates student for dumping Kperogi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Bayero University Kano (BUK) opened an investigation into student Ismail Sani over alleged online impersonation and financial scams.

Director of Public Affairs, Lamara Garba, stated that disciplinary action would be taken if allegations against Sani were confirmed.

The US-based Nigerian academic, Professor Farooq Kperogi, revealed he was repeatedly scammed by Sani posing as “Halima Tahir”.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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Kano State
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