Eight people have reportedly sustained injuries after a hunter’s gun accidentally discharged during the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) national convention Adamawa state

The hunter, a member of the Hunters Association from Kukta Village, was part of the event's security detail when his dane gun fell and discharged unexpectedly

The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has reacted to the development

Yola, Adamawa State - At least eight people have sustained injuries after a hunter’s gun accidentally discharged during the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) national convention in Demsa Local Government Area of (LGA) Adamawa state.

Adamawa police react as gun discharges at church event leaves eight injured. Image of police IG for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Accidental gun discharge leaves 8 injured in Adamawa

The hunter, who was a member of the Hunters Association from Kukta Village, Song LGA, was reportedly carrying a dane gun as part of security for the event on Tuesday, February 17.

The Adamawa state police command's spokesperson, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed this on Wednesday, February 19.

According to the police spokesperson, the weapon fell off his hands and discharged itself sporadically, resulting in the injuries.

As reported by Daily Trust, Nguroje said that the eight injured persons were receiving treatment at a medical facility in Demsa.

Police arrest hunter after accidental gun discharge

He added that the hunter had been arrested but his identity remained hiddent until after investigation.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, condemned the incident and warned hunters, vigilantes, and other local security groups against carrying arms, particularly dane guns, in public gatherings.

Speaking further, Dankombo urged members of the public, especially residents of Demsa LGA, to cooperate with the police in the efforts to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Source: Legit.ng