Just In: 8 Injured As Gun Discharges at Church Convention, Location Announced
- Eight people have reportedly sustained injuries after a hunter’s gun accidentally discharged during the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) national convention Adamawa state
- The hunter, a member of the Hunters Association from Kukta Village, was part of the event's security detail when his dane gun fell and discharged unexpectedly
- The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has reacted to the development
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Yola, Adamawa State - At least eight people have sustained injuries after a hunter’s gun accidentally discharged during the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) national convention in Demsa Local Government Area of (LGA) Adamawa state.
Accidental gun discharge leaves 8 injured in Adamawa
The hunter, who was a member of the Hunters Association from Kukta Village, Song LGA, was reportedly carrying a dane gun as part of security for the event on Tuesday, February 17.
The Adamawa state police command's spokesperson, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed this on Wednesday, February 19.
According to the police spokesperson, the weapon fell off his hands and discharged itself sporadically, resulting in the injuries.
As reported by Daily Trust, Nguroje said that the eight injured persons were receiving treatment at a medical facility in Demsa.
Police arrest hunter after accidental gun discharge
He added that the hunter had been arrested but his identity remained hiddent until after investigation.
Reacting, the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, condemned the incident and warned hunters, vigilantes, and other local security groups against carrying arms, particularly dane guns, in public gatherings.
Speaking further, Dankombo urged members of the public, especially residents of Demsa LGA, to cooperate with the police in the efforts to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.