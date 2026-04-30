Nigeria Revenue Service launches Rev360, marking a significant shift to Tax Administration 3.0

Rev360 aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and taxpayer experience across the tax ecosystem

Phased rollout ensures structured transition from manual processes to a fully integrated digital platform

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has officially launched its new digital tax administration platform, Rev360, describing it as a major milestone in the country’s transition to what it calls Tax Administration 3.0.

The platform, which went live on Wednesday, is designed to replace fragmented manual and partially digitised processes with a fully integrated, intelligent and taxpayer-focused system aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and compliance across the tax ecosystem.

Rev360: NRS Moves to Usher in New Tax Administration

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According to the Service, Rev360 represents a “transformational step” in the evolution of Nigeria’s tax administration architecture, building on earlier digital reforms while introducing real-time visibility into tax processes and improved service delivery for taxpayers.

NRS: Reform driven by leadership push for modernisation

The rollout is part of a broader institutional reform agenda under the leadership of the Executive Chairman of the NRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, who has consistently pushed for modernisation and improved taxpayer experience within the system.

Speaking on the launch, Adedeji said Rev360 goes beyond technology deployment to reflect a broader policy direction.

“Rev360 is more than a platform, it is a statement of intent. It reflects our commitment to building a tax system that works seamlessly for every Nigerian, strengthens trust in public institutions, and supports the growth of our economy,” he said.

“This is about creating a future where tax administration is not a burden, but an enabler of national development," he added.

Nationwide readiness programme completed

Ahead of the launch, the NRS carried out a nationwide preparedness programme targeting stakeholders across the tax value chain. These included end-user training sessions in tax offices, stakeholder webinars involving professional bodies and business associations, and regional sensitisation exercises.

The Service also conducted live demonstrations, released instructional materials such as user guides and “how-to” videos, and deployed feedback channels to support user onboarding and adoption.

Support and feedback systems activated

In addition, a structured support system has been activated, featuring a comprehensive frequently asked questions (FAQ) database, a multi-channel feedback mechanism, and a defined response timeline for resolving user issues and enquiries.

Officials say the system is designed to ensure continuous engagement with taxpayers and improve responsiveness during the transition period.

Improved efficiency and transparency expected

The Rev360 platform is expected to streamline tax processes, accelerate service delivery, and improve transparency in tax transactions, while also strengthening compliance and revenue administration.

The NRS said the system will enhance taxpayer experience by providing real-time visibility into tax obligations and reducing administrative bottlenecks.

Phased rollout plan announced

The rollout will be implemented in phases, beginning with Medium and Emerging Taxpayers before extending to Government and Large Taxpayers to ensure a structured transition.

With the launch, the NRS reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and reform in Nigeria’s tax system, describing Rev360 as a key step toward a more efficient and digitally driven revenue administration framework.

Source: Legit.ng