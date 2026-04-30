An old video of Rosy Meurer showing she was willing to go to great lengths to please her now-estranged husband, Churchill, has resurfaced

The throwback video captured the Nollywood actress pounding yams with a pestle and mortar as she treated Churchill to a sumptuous meal

The video resurfaced on social media after the businessman claimed he was never legally married to the actress

Celebrity couple Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill's marital crisis has continued to make waves on social media as Nigerians shared diverse opinions.

Recently, Nigerians dug up an old video showing the effort Rosy put into her marriage with Churchill. The old video now circulating on social media captured the Nollywood actress pounding yams with a pestle and mortar for her husband.

Rosy Meurer reveals she was willing to learn anything to please her husband. Credit: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

The actress also informed her fans in the caption that there was nothing she would not learn in order to please her husband, Churchill.

Rosy also shared Olakunle’s reaction when he tasted the local delicacy she had taken time to prepare for him.

“Better pounded yam and Ofe nsala soup for Oko mi Nothing wey I no go learn to please this man," the caption on the old video read.

The old video surfaced online after Churchill shared shocking revelations about their marriage.

According to the businessman, no legally recognised marriage ever existed between him and Rosy. Churchill revealed their relationship did not involve a court or church wedding, but only an introduction ceremony.

Netizens taunt Rosy Meurer over old clip of her cooking for Olakunle Churchill. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The old video of Rosy Meurer pounding yams with a pestle and mortar for Olakunle Churchill is below:

Reactions trail Rosy Meurer's old video

The old video has sparked reactions, with netizens taunting the Nollywood actress, while others accused Churchill of using her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

ojulewastudio commented:

"A whole pounded yam .. naa only my husband I can make pounded yam for as a proper Ekiti lady."

ayomide_joy______ commented:

"She really did alot without knowing she's married to herself."

yesiamchocoberry commented:

Na why I dey sing am like song to my ladies "In whatever you do in this life, don’t please a man first, even though is something you both do for pleasure or fun still think about yourself don't be carried away, because this men are selfish about themselves and will never choose you first no matter what, b4 they want to please you they think about all the future/present benefits and disadvantage".

onyi99 commented:

"If she had not been there someone else will would have occupied that position' Churchill 2026."

peggy_beiby wrote:

"This should be a lesson to my gender,Prioritize yourself more than these selfish men."

ese_d_oasis said:

“I can take a bullet for him” Mumu girl

stella__odeh reacted:

"My sister let a man marry you properly oooo, don't cut corners."

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng previously reported that Àgbà John Doe, an influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a report claiming Rosy filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He, however, warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng