Gusau, Zamfara state - News started circulating on Monday, January 27, regarding the purported arrest of notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji by troops of Operation Fasan Yanma.

An alleged audio recording surfaced online in which two individuals were heard claiming that Turji had been captured.

Turji is a notorious terrorist and bandit leader operating in north-western Nigeria, particularly Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger states. Nigerian authorities accuse his group of being responsible for numerous kidnappings and terror attacks across the northwest zone, most especially in Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni local government areas of Zamfara and Sokoto states.

Bello Turji still on the run

Legit.ng's fact-finding showed that as of Tuesday afternoon, January 28, 2025, the rumour concerning the alleged arrest of Turji is false.

The purported audio recording is misleading and lacks a credible basis. Turji remains evasive.

Military's efforts to capture Turji

Despite the military’s successes against terrorists in the north-west, Turji has continued to evade the military. His attacks on communities in the north-west have caused the deaths of hundreds of people in recent years.

However, the military has made killing or capturing him one of its main targets.

Troops intensify hunt for Bello Turji

Meanwhile, troops of the 1 Brigade of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin Daji, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have intercepted a cache of arms in Kaura Namoda local government of Zamfara state.

A statement by the operation’s spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullahi Abubakar, confirmed the successful operation conducted on Monday, January 27, 2025, following intelligence reports on suspected arms dealers operating from the Niger Republic.

On Turji, Lt. Col. Abubakar assured Nigerians that the troops are fully committed to apprehending the terrorist leader and safeguarding communities in the region.

Vanguard quoted Abubakar as saying:

“We deeply appreciate the public’s concern regarding this matter and urge locals to continue their support by reporting any information that may assist our efforts."

APC chieftain comments on Turji’s whereabouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, said notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji "is on the run".

The former senior special assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on special intervention programmes hailed the Nigerian armed forces and security agencies for intensifying operations targeted at Turji's known hideouts.

