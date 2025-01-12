NAF Airstrikes Kill top bandit commanders in Zamfara

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Zamfara state - The Nigerian Air Force said the whereabouts of the notorious leader, Kachallah Bello Turji, is unknown after an airstrike attack in Zamfara state.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olusola, said a series of airstrikes killed top bandit commanders loyal to Turji and left many others injured.

NAF said notorious leader, Kachallah Bello Turji's whereabouts is unknown Photo credit: ODIQ ADELAKUN/AFP

Akinboyewa said the NAF conducted the airstrikes in collaboration with ground troops.

As reported by Channels Television, he made this in a statement issued on Sunday, January 12.

The NAF spokesperson said local intelligence reports confirmed that the bandits, loyal to Turji, suffered heavy casualties.

He disclosed that the operation was meticulously executed, ensuring accurate target correlation

with real-time coordination from an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform overhead.

“Scores of bandits were neutralized, while many others, including some top commanders, sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

“Sequel to the fierce engagement, Kachallah Turji’s whereabouts remain unknown, adding further pressure on his crumbling network.”

He said in a desperate bid to escape, the bandits fled eastward of the hill, a move that prompted further engagements that successfully neutralized additional targets.

“The identified targets were swiftly engaged using rockets and cannons in multiple passes, delivering devastating blows to the enemy. The aircrew maintained visual and radio contact with the ground troops."

Akinboyewa said locals in Zamfara state have erupted in wide jubilation following the resounding success recorded against the bandits in the state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an airstrike in Kakindawa village, Maradun LGA, reportedly killed 16 people, including vigilantes mobilized to counter bandits.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi of Operation Fansan Yamma confirmed an investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances of the strike.

Previous airstrikes in Zamfara targeted bandits, but the latest incident raises concerns about civilian casualties.

Nigerian Army slammed over airstrikes in Sokoto.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a prominent security expert, Sadeeq Shehu, has criticised the military's handling of an accidental bombing in Sokoto state that claimed civilian lives during an airstrike targeting insurgents.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Friday, December 26, the expert described the explanation as insufficient and stated that such errors were preventable with better intelligence and operational strategies.

While demanding transparency from the Nigerian Army, Shehu made two critical demands: acknowledgement and compensation for the victims, and a revision of military strategies to prevent future occurrences.

