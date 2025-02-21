Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, February 21, paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku led a delegation that included the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai. Although a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), El-Rufai is currently displeased with the ruling government.

Atiku and El-Rufai mourn Edwin Clark. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

It would be recalled that Clark, a former federal commissioner, died on Monday, February 17, at the age of 97.

Reacting, Atiku prayed for comfort for the late Clark's family.

The PDP chieftain wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Today, I led a delegation that included the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, @elrufai, on a condolence visit to the family of foremost statesman and nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark.

"I prayed for comfort for the family of the man whose work was defined by his pan-Nigerian credentials. I reminded them that the passing of Clark was not only a loss to the family, PANDEF, and the Niger Delta but the whole of Nigeria that he had adopted as his constituency.

"The best way to immortalise him is for our leaders to promote unity and inclusiveness for which he lived and died for. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

Watch the video below:

Earlier, Atiku, along with El-Rufai, Bindow Jibrilla, and several others, participated in the sacred Friday prayers at AYA Juma’at Mosque in Abuja.

Legit.ng understands that the gathering served as a moment of reflection, faith, and a commitment to national unity.

More Nigerians condole Edwin Clark's family

Meanwhile, as more Nigerians troop to the Abuja residence of late Clark to pay their condolences, South-South women who were residents in Abuja were not left out as they organised themselves to the family of their 97-year-old deceased leader.

Among the delegations from the South-South women were the wife of the former inspector-general of police (IGP), Mrs Agharese Arase; one-time spokesperson of the Department of State Services (DSS), Brid. Gen. Sotonye Winifred Aliu (rtd); national director, legal and public affairs, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Barr. Dame Comfort Otera Chigbue; and several others.

Tinubu reacts to Edwin Clark's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed deep sadness over the passing of Clark.

Tinubu’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

Reflecting on the life of the late statesman, President Tinubu said Chief Clark was a towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria's political firmament for nearly six decades.

