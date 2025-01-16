No fewer than five soldiers have lost their lives as the Nigerian Military targeted the Lakurawa terrorist group

The Defence Headquarters Special Operations Brigade lost five soldiers and neutralised six terrorists in Gudu LGA, Sokoto, in a coordinated operation against the terrorists

The Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt Col Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday

Troops of the Defence Headquarters Special Operations Brigade disclosed on Thursday, January 16, that it neutralised six terrorists during a coordinated operation against Lakurawa terrorists in the Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

Five soldiers killed, DHQ speaks

The Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt Col Abubakar Abdullahi, revealed this in a statement made available to the press on Thursday.

According to the statement, the operation led to an intense firefight where five soldiers lost their lives.

“The troops recovered the following items from the operation, four AK-47 rifles, 160 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and one box of 12.7mm ammunition.

“Despite this success, the operation came at a heavy cost, as five gallant soldiers tragically lost their lives in the line of duty,” the statement read.

Following the outcome of the operation, the military called on the public to remain vigilant and alert in their communities.

As reported by The Punch, the military noted that public cooperation is essential in safeguarding lives and maintaining peace in local communities.

