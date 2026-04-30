Mixed reactions have trailed a transformation video of a Deeper Life church lady, which she posted on the social media platform TikTok

Through the video, she sought to show netizens how she looked before and her new appearance after wearing a dress and having her hair done

Some internet users marvelled at her glow-up in the transformation video, while others cautioned the young lady about her appearance

A member of Deeper Life Bible Church, widely known as Deeper Life church, has caused a commotion on TikTok after sharing a video of her transformation.

The short clip has garnered over 73k views on the social media platform at the time of this report.

A Deeper Life church member shares her transformation video online. Photo Credit: @she_is_precious47

Source: TikTok

Mixed reactions trail Deeper Life lady's dress

In the short TikTok clip, the lady, @she_is_precious47, could be seen staring at the camera with teary eyes and with her head covered. She had her hand over her nose and mouth.

The next scene of her transformation showed her rocking a dress, which slightly bared her cleavage. She also had her hair done.

Some people hailed her glow-up, while others faulted her outfit.

A Deeper Life church lady shows off her transformation on social media. Photo Credit: @she_is_precious47

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Deeper Life member's transformation gets people talking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Deeper Life member's transformation below:

Oma💸..! said:

"Na una waste time… Me wey rebel from 10 years ago… Thank God my papa no collect suspension."

Onyi said:

"Even as you left Deeper Life, always sell your counsel in the Lord. Don’t ever go against what the Bible commands us to do."

Miracle 🌹🌹 said:

"You can still look modest and be classic 🌹 let's not mix them together have seen many deeper life that are still beautiful just because they know how to put the right clothes on without affecting their beliefs."

🥰😍fhavour🌹💕 said:

"Your eyes don open now, that's good thank God you knew on time."

✨🌹Dr. Dee🌹✨ said:

"I remember you from that video🥹 ❤️Did you leave the church? You look so beautiful and happy."

oziomachukwu said:

"All of you asking her for the difference, I just know y'all weren't here when she made that first video, nne you're glowing."

𝐎𝐉𝐎𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐈 💕💖🌺 said:

"Is this really necessary?"

IREWANDE🇦🇺 said:

"I remembered when you made this post last year… You are beautiful."

TEMS3006🩷🌸🩷 said:

"Whether you leave or stay,it doesn't change anything, the best is being you, dress nicely and well-fitted."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who collected a Deeper Life church lady's phone number had displayed the crazy message she sent him on WhatsApp early in the morning.

Deeper Life member speaks about her church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Peace Augustine, a lady who was born and raised in a Deeper Life home, had shared a realisation she made about her church.

Reflecting on her church's disciplined and structured godly upbringing of children in a Facebook post on April 11, Peace noted that she began singing in the children's choir from as early as she could talk.

Peace added that childhood in the church was serious business, recounting how they were taught Bible recitations until they could quote verses in their sleep, learning how to use an instrument from a young age and attending rehearsals and services.

Source: Legit.ng