No fewer than 10 Muslim worshippers and an Imam have been kidnapped in a community in Sokoto state

The armed men invaded the Mosque in Bushe community, Sabon Birni LGA and abducted the worshippers performing their early morning Subhi prayer

The spokesperson of the Sokoto state police command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, and a top federal lawmaker have confirmed the abduction

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Several Muslim worshippers have been reportedly abducted during the early morning (Subhi) prayer in the Bushe community, Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA).

Gunmen Abduct invade Sokoto Mosque, kidnap several worshippers. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Sokoto police confirm abdction of Muslim worshippers

The spokesperson for the Sokoto state police command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the abduction to the press in a statement released on Friday morning, February 7.

“I just confirmed the incident from the DPO of the community when I spoke with him on the telephone.

“I want to assure you that the Nigeria Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, are working tirelessly to ensure the immediate release of all the abductees.”

How the worshippers were abducted

The gunmen reportedly stormed a mosque in Bushe town at dawn on Thursday, February 6, abducting at least 10 worshippers, including the Imam.

A local source in the community, disclosed to the press that the attack occurred while worshippers were performing their early morning Subhi prayer.

In an interview with The Punch, the source added that the community had suffered repeated attacks despite the presence of security forces, including troops of Operation Fasan Yamma from the Nigerian Army’s 8 Division headquarters.

Lawmaker confirm abduction of worshippers

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing the area, Sa’idu Ibrahim, also confirmed the abduction of worshippers but commended the troops for preventing further abductions.

Legit.ng reported that bandits attacked a community in Zamfara state and kidnapped many worshippers.

Multiple sources confirmed the development to newsmen and disclosed that 40 Muslim worshippers were kidnapped from a Mosque in Tsafe LGA.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara state police command is yet to give an official statement regarding the attack.

Read more about gunmen attack here:

Gunmen kidnap Cross River monarch, kill aide

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that a traditional ruler in Cross River state, Etiyin Maurice Edet, was whisked away to an unknown destination by gunmen.

According to reports, the monarch's principal aide was also killed by the armed men during his abduction.

The spokesperson of the state's police command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the unfortunate development but declined further comment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng