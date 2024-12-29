Security expert Sadeeq Shehu condemned the military’s response to the accidental bombing of civilians in Sokoto

Shehu demanded the military acknowledge the error, compensate the victims, and revise its strategies to prevent future occurrences

Shehu urged the military to implement reforms, including improved target verification and collateral damage prevention

A prominent security expert, Sadeeq Shehu, has criticized the military's handling of an accidental bombing in Sokoto state that claimed civilian lives during an airstrike targeting insurgents.

Recall that an airstrike intended to neutralize Lakurawa terrorists tragically misfired, striking the Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Sokoto State.

Security expert speaks on Army's accidental bombing in Sokoto state Photo credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

The attack left at least ten villagers dead and several others injured.

However, the incident has sparked outrage and a call for accountability from security experts and civil society groups.

In response to the incident, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, warned civilians against harbouring suspected criminals, stating that such actions could have dire consequences.

Military's response insufficient, says security expert

While speaking with Legit.ng on Friday, December 26, the expert described the explanation as insufficient and emphasized that such errors are preventable with better intelligence and operational strategies.

"The frequency of incidents of mistaken bombings is becoming unacceptably high. We must not accept such incidents as usual or unavoidable because they are not.

"Quality intelligence, appropriate tactics, proper target-to-weapon matching, and collateral damage estimation (CDE) can prevent or eliminate such tragedies," Shehu said.

Demands for accountability, compensation

While demanding transparency from the Nigerian Army, Shehu made two critical demands: acknowledgement and compensation for the victims, and a revision of military strategies to prevent future occurrences.

"When such incidents happen, and innocent citizens are killed or their property destroyed, the military must acknowledge, compensate the victims, and learn lessons by changing tactics, weapons, or tightening the Rules of Engagement," the expert argued.

He further warned against labelling victims as terrorists or bandits.

"The worst thing we can do to those innocent people killed is to turn and label them as terrorists or bandits—or just say 'they are linked to Lakurawa.' It is unjust and disheartening," he said.

Shehu calls for reforms

The security expert concluded by urging the military to prioritize reforms that prevent collateral damage and restore public confidence.

"This is not just about preventing mistakes; it's about upholding the integrity of the armed forces and ensuring justice for innocent Nigerians who have suffered needlessly," he said.

Lakurawa: Tinubu told how to tackle new terrorist group

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi urged President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to establish a special paramilitary to tackle the new terrorist group, Lakurawa sect, in the North.

Gumi, a prominent Islamic scholar, stated this while discussing the sect's recent expansion in the northern region.

The cleric maintained that the group's ideology was yet to be known, adding that their recent attack was similar to those of other religious sects in the Sahel region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng