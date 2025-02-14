Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The High Commission of Canada in Nigeria has finally reacted to the visa denial to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, and other top military officials.

Legit.ng recalls that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the Canadian government can go to hell.

Ribadu said it is painful and disrespectful for the Canadian embassy to deny Musa and other senior military officials visas.

According to Ribadu, visa denial is a motivation and reason to work hard to make Nigeria thrive and great again.

Musa said:

“We were invited with our team. Half of us have gone, and half have been denied. It’s very disappointing."

Reacting , the Canadian Commission said it is aware of media reports related to the planned travel of senior officials in Nigeria to the North American country which was denied.

This was disclosed in a post shared via its X handle @CanHCNigeria on Friday, February 2025.

According to the Commission, they won’t provide any comment on the status of visa applications because of privacy reasons.

“The High Commission of Canada in Nigeria is aware of media reports related to planned travel to Canada by senior officials.

