The government of Canada has made some changes to its student visas over the next two years

It stated that the limit would only be valid for two years, after which it will be re-evaluated in 2025

In addition to the cap, the government mandated foreign students requesting a permit to submit an attestation letter from a province

Canada's immigration minister, Marc Miller, has announced that the government will cap the number of student visas over the next two years.

Canada introduces technology to improve work permit applications for Nigerians, others

The Canadian government plans to approve 360,000 undergraduate study permits for 2024, representing a 35% reduction from 2023. Photo Credit: Izusek

Source: Getty Images

The government plans to approve 360,000 undergraduate study permits for 2024, representing a 35% reduction from 2023.

This comes amid concern about the growing number of international students' impact on the housing market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A new development

Canada.ca reported that a percentage of the approved total number would be apportioned, based on population, to each province and territory - some provinces will see a 50% reduction in permits.

According to the government, this will lead to far more notable declines in the provinces with the highest rates of unsustainable increase in the number of overseas students.

By imposing the cap, Miller said that the federal government is taking action against some small private colleges.

The distribution of permits among colleges and institutions within their respective jurisdictions will be left up to the provinces and territories.

The limit will be in effect for two years, after which the number of visas awarded in 2025 will be re-evaluated.

Miller said:

"It's unacceptable that some private institutions have taken advantage of international students by operating under-resourced campuses, lacking supports for students and charging high tuition fees all the while significantly increasing their intake of international students."

An attestation letter is now required

The federal government has also mandated that foreign students requesting a permit will submit an attestation letter from a province or territory in addition to the cap.

He said:

"To be absolutely clear, these measures are not against individual international students. They are to ensure that as future students arrive in Canada, they receive the quality of education that they signed up for and the hope that they were provided in their home countries."

More changes to the program

Miller also disclosed modifications to the program for work permits following graduation.

A post-graduation work permit will no longer be available to overseas students who enrol in a program that is part of a curriculum licensing agreement (one in which a private college has been granted permission to provide the curriculum of a related public college) as of September.

According to the government, graduates of master's and other short graduate-level studies will soon be eligible to apply for a three-year work permit. International master's and doctorate program spouses will also be eligible for open work visas.

Canada reopens two programs for Nigerians to relocate

Legit.ng reported that the Canadian government is inviting applications for its Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot programmes.

These two caregiver programs offer foreigners, including Nigerians, the opportunity to relocate with their families and obtain permanent residency.

Nigerians interested can start applying from January 1, 2024, at 9 am Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Source: Legit.ng