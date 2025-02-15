Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The House of Representatives has urged Nigerians to be guided by verified information regarding the $150m bribery allegation against three of its members by cryptocurrency giant, Binance, before taking a position on the matter.

Recall that Binance’s head of financial compliance, Tigran Gambaryan, on Friday, February 14, named Ginger Onwusibe, Philip Agbese and Peter Akpanke, all members of the House of Representatives, as the Nigerian officials who demanded the bribe from him to forestall his arrest and prosecution for alleged financial crimes.

However, both Agbese and Onwusibe, in separate press statements, dismissed the claims and vowed to use the instrument of the law to clear their names.

Reacting on Saturday, February 15, via a statement signed by its spokesman, Akin Rotimi, the House urged Nigerians not to allow itself to be swayed by what it called “Recycled claims,” targeted at Nigerian institutions and public servants.

The statement read in part:

“The Honourable members named have assured the House leadership that they never had any such dealings as reported. One of the members has already instituted legal action to clear his name, while others affected have been encouraged to do the same in pursuit of justice and the protection of their reputations.”

The statement also said;

“It is also important to highlight that, with the active involvement of both the Nigerian and United States governments, this matter has evolved into a government-to-government engagement. Notably, in the course of high-level diplomatic discussions, the Federal Government of Nigeria has prioritised national interest over external commercial pressure, including rejecting financial settlement offers from Binance.

“These facts raise serious questions about the credibility and intent of the allegations being peddled.”

The House further noted with the matter already before a court of competent jurisdiction and remains the subject of ongoing diplomatic engagements, it will refrain from further comment in line with established parliamentary, judicial, and diplomatic principles.

