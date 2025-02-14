A U.S. Congressman Scott Perry has alleged that the USAID has been sponsoring terrorist organisations across the world, including Boko Haram

The Republican lawmaker representing Pennsylvania made the allegation at the inaugural hearing of the subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday, February 13.

Perry's allegation came after CDS General Christopher Musa raised the alarm that the Boko Haram terrorist groups are being sponsored and trained by international organisations

Scott Perry, a United States Congressman, has said that America's aid agency, the United States Agency for International Development, funded terrorist groups across the world, including Boko Haram.

The Republican lawmaker representing Pennsylvania made the allegation at the inaugural hearing of the subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday, February 13.

US Congressman Scott Perry has alleged that USAID is sponsoring Boko Haram and other terrorist groups, weeks after Christopher Musa raised alarm Photo Credit: @RepScottPerry, @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

The session, which was to look into the alleged misappropriation of taxpayer funds, was titled: “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud.”

Who is the main sponsor of Boko Haram?

Perry in a video shared by former Nigerian presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said:

“Who gets some of that money? Does that name ring a bell to anybody in the room? Because your money, your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, terrorist training camps. That’s what it’s funding.”

The subcommittee disclosed on its website that it was ready to actively work with President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency to shore up the vulnerable payment system, root out waste and probe schemes that defraud taxpayers.

Perry's allegation came barely two months after Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, called on the United Nations to investigate the funding and training of the terrorist groups in Nigeria. The defence chief alleged that some Boko Haram members who have surrendered came with hard currency and questioned where they got them.

See the video of Perry's allegation here:

CDS Musa called on UN

General Musa claimed in an interview on Al-Jazeera, adding that the terrorist groups are getting international flow of funds from the international organisation. He emphasised the need for the UN to come in and trace the origins of their origin of funds.

The military chief also questioned how Boko Haram and other terrorist groups have been able to sustain themselves for over 15 years, alleging that international conspiracy has been providing funds, equipment and training to the terrorist group.

Musa raised the alarm in the wake of the new tactics by the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups. They are now deploying drones for surveillance before they launch attacks on security operatives.

Police allayed fear over explosion in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abuja, the Nigeria capital, came under panic on Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024, following an explosion in the Maitama area of the FCT.

The police spokesperson in the Nigeria capital, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the explosion in a statement, saying it was caused by a refuse container which was under intense heat.

Adeh disclosed that two refuse evacuators were injured at the scene and are receiving treatment at the Maitama General Hospital while the situation is under control.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng