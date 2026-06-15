Nollywood actress Nancy Isime caught the attention of many online as she opened up about her faith

This was during a recent interview with Jay On-Air as she explained how she practices her Christianity

Nancy’s revelation comes months after she was dragged for meditating with gemstones

Nollywood actress and TV host Nancy Isime has shared unknown details about her Christian faith.

The movie star claimed that she is not a “typical Nigerian Christian.”

Nancy Isime’s response to critics sparks fresh debate about faith. Credit: @nanacyisime

Source: Instagram

In a recent podcast interview with Jay On-Air, Isime explained that, unlike some Nigerian Christians, she does not look up to a pastor or a priest for direction, but uses her intuitions in following Jesus.

Nancy further revealed that she has some “anchors,” such as Apostle Joshua Selman, whom she learns from.

“I don’t serve mortals. So, I don’t have the need to perform for mortals. And I would always have a mind of my own. I would always do my own thing. I would always figure out God for myself.

“But of course, I have anchors, whom I listen to; preachers like Apostle Joshua Selman. When you understand the kind of preachers I listen to, you will understand where I am coming from. I am not your typical Nigerian Christian, and I don’t want to be. I have my own mindset just like Jesus,” she explained.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nancy Isime was accused of demonic practices over the inclusion of gemstones in her prayer area.

In 2025, the movie star, who is known for her love for nature, took to her Instagram page to share a video of the new things she was adding to her Christian prayer area.

Recall that Nancy, who recently gave fans a tour of her new home, dedicated a rooftop area of the property to prayer and meditation. The film star finally added some touches to the space, and she carried fans along.

In her latest Instagram video, Nancy unboxed two cartons of amethyst gemstones. According to her, they weigh 43kg and were mined on Nigerian soil. She wrote:

“Unbox my 43KG Rare Amethyst Natural Cluster with me🥰. Best Part is this piece was mined from Nigerian Soil😍”

The video then showed Nancy putting the stones in the two corners of her prayer area, which had a large white wall filled with bible scriptures written on them. Nancy Isime then sat on her Yoga mat and did the sukhāsana pose.

Following that, social media commentator Solomon Buchi weighed in on Nancy Isime’s gemstones clip.

On his social media pages, Buchi described Nancy Isime’s actions as witchcraft. According to him, Nancy Isime is mixing elements of different religions and going along with it.

Nancy Isime addresses criticism and opens up about her spiritual journey. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi added that there’s no difference between the actress and people who claim to be Christians but are also in secret cults, are into witchcraft, people in the Illuminati, and other occult groups.

In his words:

“That is not Christianity, that is new age practice, witchcraft, demonic operation or cultism. That is syncretism, when people bring elements from different religions to amalgamate them together and make whatever they want out of it, that is Nancy Isime, she’s a Nigerian celebrity. She’s Christian and in the background you can see she has some scriptures pasted on the walls of her temple or whatever and then you can see her unpacking something, an amethyst, which is a stone of spirituality. It is often used in new age practices in witchcraft and you can see her putting that at the corners of her temple and then she ends with the yoga posture. There is no difference between her and people who are Christian and are in Illuminati. There is no difference between this and people who are Christians and are in secret cults. There is no difference between her and people who are Christians and are witches. You cannot add Jesus to any other thing. If it’s not Jesus all by itself, it is not Jesus. You don’t bring elements of spirituality from other religions.

Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

Source: Legit.ng