The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has been summoned by the House of Representatives

Adewale was summoned following the refusal of some senior Customs officials to retire after reaching their due dates

Mike Etaba, chairman of the house committee on public petitions, confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, to appear before it on Tuesday next week, February 18.

Customs CG Adewale summoned by Reps. Photo credit: Nigeria Customs Service

Source: Facebook

Why Customs boss was summoned

This was following the petition before it over the refusal of some top officials of the service to leave the service after their due retirement dates.

Obasi-Pherson Help Foundation, a civil society organisation (CSO), had petitioned the lower legislative chamber, claiming that some officials with the ranks of comptroller and assistant comptroller were due for retirement but had refused to disengage from the service.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 12, Mike Etaba, chairman of the house committee on public petitions, said Adeniyi must appear before the panel next Tuesday and explain why some personnel have refused to retire in line with the civil service rule.

The affected officers were identified as Assistant Comptrollers Imam, Umar, and Egwu, as well as Comptrollers Awe, Fatia, and Faith.

“Nigerians deserve to know the truth of the matter, and it is only the CG that can clarify the situation,” the statement reads.

Reps threaten to arrest ID Commission Mgt boss

The committee also threatened to order the arrest of the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Identity Management Commission, NIMC, if she fails to come in person to answer charges on refusal to pay for state of the art software development project installed and deployed to the commission by a private firm, Truid Limited.

As reported by The Punch, Truid Limited is alleging a breach of license agreement by NIMC.

The chairman of the Committee, Mike Etaba frowned on the continuous absence of the NIMC Director-General despite several invitations.

He said:

“If she fails to show up at the next hearing of this case, we’ll have no option than to ask the Inspector-General of Police to bring her.

“How can an official of government treat constituted authority with such levity? We can no longer condone such attitude.”

Read more Nigeria Customs Service-related content:

Ports: New FX rate for cargo clearance emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adjusted the Customs exchange rates for cargo clearance at Nigeria’s air and seaports.

The apex bank fixed the Customs rate at N1,499.482 from N1,498 the previous day. The new rate takes effect soon.

The development came amid the depreciation of the Nigerian currency, which reverted to N1,500 in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng