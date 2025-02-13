Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - Nigerians can apply for the drop box visa processing option on the United States embassy website.

A source at the United States Department of State declared that “qualified applicants in Nigeria can make Interview Waiver appointments online,” otherwise known as “Drop Box”.

The ‘Drop Box’ service allows eligible applicants to renew their visas without an in-person interview. Photo credit: Close-up detail of American VISA - stock photo

As reported by The Nation, an email was sent to a contact at the Department of State to find out if the “Drop Box” for visa applicants in Nigeria has stopped.

The service, which allowed eligible applicants to renew their visas without an in-person interview,

The inquiry was made following report that the service was allegedly removed from the appointment booking system in Lagos.

Applicants for drop box service have to meet certain conditions, which include a prior U.S. visa that expired within the last 24 months, the visa must have been issued in Nigeria as a full-validity, multiple-entry visa.

Also, the applicants must have no record of overstaying, working without authorisation or having criminal convictions in the United States.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of State in August 2020 expanded visa eligibility, allowing those whose visas expired within 48 months to apply through the drop box system.

