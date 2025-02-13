The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the Canadian government can go to hell

Ribadu said it is painful and disrespectful for the Canadian embassy to deny Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, and other senior military officials visas

According to Ribadu, visa denial is a motivation and reason to work hard to make Nigeria thrive and great again

FCT, Abuja - The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has lambasted the Canadian government for denying visas to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, and other senior military officials.

Musa and other officials were to honour an invitation to attend an event in Canada for veterans who were injured during battles.

As reported by Vanguard, the Canadian embassy only granted visas to a portion of the delegation.

The decision led to strong reactions from Nigerian authorities with Ribadu describing it as “painful and disrespectful”

Musa said:

“We were invited with our team. Half of us have gone, and half have been denied. It’s very disappointing.

“It’s a clear reminder that the country must stand on its own, stand strong as a nation, and should no longer be taken for granted.”

Reacting to the incident, Ribadu said it is further motivation to work towards national progress.

He stated this while speaking on Thursday, February 13 at the inaugural annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) in Abuja.

“Thank you for having the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell.

“Even though it’s painful and disrespectful, we are peaceful and strong, and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country.

“Yet, this is another reason we must work hard to make Nigeria thrive. I commend you for providing purposeful leadership in the fight against insecurity.”

