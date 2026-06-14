Daddy Freeze has reacted to comments made by Yul Edochie about Alexx Ekubo’s widow after it was revealed that the late actor had a wife before his demise

In a video, Daddy Freeze gave his opinion and explained the reason behind his reaction to the actor’s utterances

Many people agreed with him, joining Daddy Freeze in criticizing the actor and his wife, Judy Austin

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to comments made by Yul Edochie about the late Alexx Ekubo’s widow.

The family of the late actor and his friends recently held a Service of Songs in Lagos State in his honour, where his widow, Anwuli, was in attendance.

Reactions as Daddy Freeze blasts Yul Edochie over Alexx Ekubo’s widow comments, Photo credit@yuledochie/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

During the event, Yul Edochie criticised Ekubo for keeping his marriage private, stating that people will always talk and that he should have allowed them to react.

Responding in a video, Daddy Freeze condemned the comment, stressing that there is something called decorum and respect.

Daddy Freeze speaks further on Yul Edochie

In his response, Daddy Freeze noted that he himself was unaware that Ekubo was married until it was mentioned by someone else, adding that the late actor did not owe anyone a public announcement of his marital status.

He said it was inappropriate for Yul Edochie to bring such a sensitive matter into public discussion, especially at a time of mourning. He further stated that respect for the dead should be prioritised and questioned the motive behind the remarks.

Daddy Freeze also recalled a time when Yul Edochie was widely respected, suggesting that public perception of him has since changed.

Yul Edochie trends over comment about Alexx Ekubo’s widow. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Daddy Freeze’s comments

Following the video, many fans supported Daddy Freeze’s stance, arguing that Yul Edochie had no business commenting on the late actor’s private life. Some users strongly criticised him in the comment section.

Others alleged that Yul Edochie may have personal issues with Alexx Ekubo, referencing past interactions and bringing up previous controversies involving the actor during the death of colleague Junior Pope.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Daddy Freeze's video about Yul Edochie

Here are comments below:

@alexthor65 shared:

"Yul will be so happy with these publicity."

@oribim_mildy wrote:

"yuledochie lost every sense of good reasoning since he became comfortable on the laps of Delilah judyaustin1.'

@louisaokoro256 said:

"The people who were important to the guy knew he was married. End of story."

@just_fun_gossip shared:

"Yul really fell off bad because he can’t even comprehend what boundaries and chosen privacy means from unnecessary clout . What a shame."

@ogeiyke17 reacted:

"It is because Alex hugged may his wife then and he was not happy about it , it trended that period,Yul is always happy when his enemy kpaid,he did same with Junior Pope."

@olapadeolasegun commented:

"Kettle calling pot black..... he gave his opinion and he is entitled to it."

Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold's video trends

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Yul Edochie and his colleague, Lizzy Gold, had surfaced online after they both attended Chief Imo's wedding anniversary celebration.

In the clip, the pair wore matching outfits and were seen whispering into each other's ears while holding hands.

The video sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, many of whom asked questions and taunted Judy Austin in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng