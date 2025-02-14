The Nigerian government criticized the Canadian Embassy for denying a visa to Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa and his team, calling it disrespectful to the country

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo called the decision an insult to Nigeria, while National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu went further, saying, "Canada can go to hell"

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to take diplomatic steps to address the issue and ensure mutual respect between both nations

The Nigerian government has strongly criticized the Canadian Embassy for denying a visa to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

The rejection, which also affected some members of his team, has sparked outrage among top government officials, who view it as a sign of disrespect towards Nigeria.

General Musa revealed the incident on Thursday, February 14, at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies.

According to him, the team was set to attend an event honouring war veterans in Canada but was prevented due to the embassy’s decision.

Minister of Interior: ‘This is disrespectful to Nigeria’

Reacting to the issue, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, strongly condemned the Canadian government’s action.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, Tunji-Ojo described the visa denial as unacceptable and a slight on the country, Channels Television reported.

“As much as we respect the sovereignty of other nations and understand that visa and migration policies are within their rights, this decision is not just about General Musa—it is an insult to Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

The minister also expressed concerns over the potential treatment of regular Nigerian citizens if a high-ranking military official could face such rejection.

“If that can happen to the Chief of Defence Staff, then I am worried for the average Nigerian. This is an issue of reciprocity, and it has to be addressed seriously,” Tunji-Ojo added.

He further stated that while embassies have the right to ask questions, diplomatic back channels should have been used instead of outright refusal.

NSA: ‘Canada an go to hell'

’The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, also did not hold back in his criticism.

While speaking at the same event where General Musa revealed the visa rejection, Ribadu expressed his anger, stating that Canada’s actions were an outright insult.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” Ribadu declared.

He described the decision as painful and disrespectful but emphasized that Nigeria remains a strong and resilient nation.

“We are peaceful and strong, and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country. Yet, this is another reason we work hard to make Nigeria work,” he added.

Diplomatic Efforts UnderwayIn response to the incident, the Nigerian government has indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take appropriate diplomatic steps to address the issue.

Tunji-Ojo expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved in a way that ensures mutual respect between both nations.

