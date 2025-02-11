Donald Trump has signed more than 50 executive orders since returning to the presidency in the US in January 2025

Several concocted social media posts have surfaced amid President Trump's executive orders

One came in the form of a video, claiming that the US, under Trump, has stopped issuing visas to Nigerians

Washington, USA - A Facebook post featuring a video originally from TikTok and published on Thursday, January 30, 2025, the president of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has announced that America will no longer give visas to Nigerians.

The video showed Trump speaking at a podium and included photographs of the incumbent US leader and Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, as well as the flags of both countries.

The claim insinuated that the purported sanction is part of Trump's recent executive orders.

Legit.ng had earlier highlighted how at least five executive orders of Trump may affect Nigeria.

A visa is an endorsement on a passport indicating that the holder is allowed to enter, leave, or stay for a specified period in a country.

Visas can open up a whole host of opportunities, from exploring the world to working in some of the most beautiful places around the globe. They enable authorities to set conditions for entry and stay, such as the purpose of the visit (tourism, business, study, work), duration of stay, and whether or not the visitor is allowed to work in the country.

In the video, President Trump appears to say:

“I am announcing a temporary policy shift, one that aims to encourage Nigerians, especially those in critical professions, to stay, invest, and work in their homeland. As part of this policy, the US will limit certain visa approvals for Nigerian professionals, including doctors, nurses, engineers, and others in essential fields.”

The claim can also be found in this Facebook post and another post.

But is the claim true? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, investigated.

Following its scrutiny, the platform held that a video of Trump on a podium, apparently saying the US would no longer issue visas to Nigeria, has been manipulated and should not be trusted.

The platform ruled that the US has not stopped issuing visas to Nigeria, and asked citizens of the African country to ignore the manipulated video.

