22-year-old Abdulmalik Bakare and two others were killed by suspected cultists in Ikorodu, Lagos state

Violence erupted following an earlier incident involving a trailer driver and local hoodlums on Gbogbo Road

Six suspects were arrested as an investigation into the deadly attack unfolds, amid panic in the community

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro news.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A 22-year-old man, Abdulmalik Bakare, and two other individuals have been killed by suspected cultists who invaded Oreta community in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Residents said the attack caused panic in the community, with many people fleeing for safety and business activities were abruptly disrupted.

Suspected cultists kill 22-year-old Abdulmalik Bakare and two others in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Source: Original

Fatal attack: 6 arrested in Lagos

The father of the slain youth, Tunde Bakare, said in an interview with The Punch on Sunday, June 14, that the incident occurred on Wednesday, June 10.

According to him, six suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

The sad father said:

“The divisional police officer said he would ensure that the case is thoroughly investigated.”

How deadly Lagos attack occurred

It was gathered that the attack followed an incident that occurred earlier in the day involving a trailer driver and some suspected hoodlums at Gbogbo Road.

A resident, identified simply as Fasasi, disclosed that the violence erupted around 8 pm when armed men stormed the community on motorcycles and opened fire on residents.

According to him, the crisis began in the afternoon when some youths allegedly stopped a trailer conveying a container and demanded money from the driver.

He said:

“It started in the afternoon. The driver of a trailer carrying a container was stopped at Gbogbo by some boys who wanted to collect money from him. The driver said they had paid. Their Chinese owners said they had paid N350,000 to their bosses at the junction.

“But they refused. While they were dragging it at the junction, one of the area boys who climbed the trailer was trapped under the tyre and died. The police said they settled it and that it was an accident.”

Suspected cult attack in Oreta, Ikorodu, Lagos, leaves a Nigerian youth and two others dead as police respond and residents flee in panic. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

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He alleged that following the incident, some youths mobilised and later launched a reprisal attack on the community.

He added:

“In the night, they gathered their gang members and stormed the community on motorcycles. They came to Oreta and started shooting.

“The boy was about to close his shop when they killed him. They also killed a physically challenged child who was eating. They started breaking shops and smashing glass doors. A person who came to buy fish was also killed.”

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the Lagos State Police Command were unsuccessful. Calls and text messages sent to the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, were not responded to as of the time this report.

Cultism menace in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that in communities across states in Nigeria, an invisible war is costing human lives and leaving innocent citizens caught in blood-soaked crossfires.

Cultism has become a critical national security threat in Nigeria, with hardly a week passing without reports of killings or arrests related to clashes between rival cult groups.

This growing menace has escalated violence, leading to frequent fatalities and injuries, not only among cultists but also innocent citizens.

Cult groups engage in various crimes, including murder, intimidation, kidnapping, and political thuggery.

Between 2006 and 2021, 5,822 deaths were recorded across 31 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) due to cult-related violence. Southern states have been disproportionately affected, with Rivers, Edo, Delta, Lagos, and Nasarawa states experiencing the highest number of fatalities.

Read more Lagos news:

Commotion as skit maker murdered in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was panic in Lakowe community of Ibeju-Lekki local government area (LGA) of Lagos state after a prominent skit maker Austin was found dead with machete cuts.

Austin, who is also a professional hairstylist, was said to have sensed danger before the attack.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security reasons disclosed that the assailants also cut off Austin’s hand in the process.

Source: Legit.ng