Where is Rhett Broderick now? The story of Betty Broderick’s son

Rhett Broderick is a high school geography and history teacher from the United States. He is famous as the youngest son of Betty Broderick, who killed her ex-husband and newlywed wife in San Diego, California, in 1989. The murder significantly impacted her life and those of her children. Where is Betty Broderick’s son now?

Brett Broderick and his two daughters (L). The teacher with his family members during a family gathering (R).

Source: UGC

At the time of his father’s demise, Rhett Broderick was too young to comprehend what happened. Today, his mother is incarcerated, and he is a grown-up man with a wife and two children. He opted for a teaching profession and is also a ski and snowboarding instructor.

Full name Rhett Broderick Gender Male Date of birth 7 February 1979 Age 44 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Idaho, United States of America Current residence Hailey, Idaho, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Elisabeth Anne Bisceglia Father Daniel Broderick III Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Veronica Noffke Children 2 College University of California, Oregon State University Profession Teacher, ski and snowboard instructor, football coach Net worth $60 thousand

Rhett Broderick’s biography

Rhett Broderick is the son of Elisabeth Anne and Daniel Broderick III. He was born and raised alongside three siblings in Idaho, United States. He has two sisters, Kim and Lee, and a brother, Daniel. His sisters live in Idaho, and his brother resides in San Diego, California, United States.

The youngest of the Broderick children, pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Geography in 2005. He later obtained his master’s degree in secondary school education and teaching from Oregon State University in 2016.

What is Rhett Broderick’s age?

Betty Broderick’s son is 44 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 7 February 1979. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What happened to Rhett Broderick’s parents?

After being married for approximately 16 years, Betty and Daniel Broderick III called it quits in 1986. Four years after the divorce, Daniel, a medical malpractice lawyer, tied the knot with Linda Kolkena.

On 5 November 1989, Betty killed her ex-husband, Daniel and his then-newlywed wife, Linda Kolkena. In March 1990, the mother of four confessed to killing the two, saying that it was a desperate act of self-defence against someone who wanted to control her. Betty and her ex-husband were embroiled in a legal battle for custody of their kids after their divorce.

She was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 32 years in prison. She has twice lost her parole bid in 2010 and 2017. In her second parole bid, her children Kim and Daniel testified against her release from prison. In 2015, she published a memoir, Betty Broderick: Telling on Myself.

Where is Rhett Broderick today?

Rhett is a teacher specialising in English, World History, US History, and AP Human Geography. He teaches at Wood River High School, where he joined in 2016. He is also a ski and snowboard instructor and race coach.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he commenced his career at Sierra At Tahoe in 2000 as a ski and snowboard instructor and race coach. He worked at the resort for three years until 2003.

He became a history teacher at Dunn School in 2007. He also doubled as a football coach, dorm parent, and adviser. He left the learning institution in 2009 after approximately two years.

He joined Vistamar School in 2009 as a humanities and AP Human Geography teacher. He worked at the institution for six years until 2015.

Rhett Broderick’s net worth

Multiple sources, such as Grunge, Buzz South Africa, and Celeb Suburb, allege that his net worth is approximately $60 thousand. His primary income source is earnings from his teaching profession. He also reportedly inherited a significant fortune from his father after his will directed that his wealth be divided equally among his three children, excluding Lee.

Is Rhett Broderick married?

The high school teacher is married to Veronica Noffke. They have not disclosed when they exchanged marriage vows, but they are parents of two daughters. The couple welcomed their lastborn child in February 2017.

Rhett Broderick’s height and weight

The high school teacher is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Rhett Broderick

How old is Rhett Broderick? He is 44 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 7 February 1979. Who are Rhett Broderick’s parents? He was born to Elisabeth Anne Bisceglia and the late Daniel Broderick III. How many siblings does Rhett Broderick have? He has three siblings: sisters Kim and Lee and brother Daniel. Where does Rhett Broderick live now? He resides in Hailey, Idaho, United States. What does Rhett Broderick do for a living? He is a history and geography teacher at Wood River High School. How much is Rhett Broderick worth? His net worth is alleged to be $60 thousand. Does Rhett Broderick have a wife? He is married to his wife, Veronica Noffke. Who are Rhett Broderick’s children? He has two daughters but has not revealed who their names are.

Rhett Broderick is a teacher and has taught in multiple high schools since 2007. He is also passionate about skiing, snowboarding, and football and is a trainer in the sports. The married father of two daughters resides with his family in Hailey, Idaho, United States.

