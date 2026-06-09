First batch of Nigerians to be repatriated from South Africa to arrive in Lagos on June 11 following xenophobic attacks

As Nigerian authorities prepare for the evacuation, over 270 returnees have been reportedly, with increasing numbers seeking repatriation

Escalating anti-immigration tensions in South Africa prompted diplomatic concerns and a rise in violent protests

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Following recent xenophobic attacks, the first batch of Nigerians being repatriated from South Africa is expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday morning, June 11.

As reported on Tuesday, June 9, by The Punch, this was disclosed in a statement issued by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs.

First batch of Nigerians arrives in Lagos Thursday, June 11, 2026, following xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the ministry, the returnees will be transported aboard an Air Peace flight scheduled to depart O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, June 10.

The statement, according to Guardian, added that the aircraft is expected to arrive in Lagos at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 11.

The statement read:

“Upon arrival, the evacuees will undergo documentation and profiling procedures and will receive appropriate assistance and support before being reunited with their families."

Nigeira's evacuation flight was initially scheduled for Monday, June 8, but was later shifted to Wednesday, June 10, due to what the ministry described as “unforeseen logistical considerations.”

Legit.ng reports that at least 270 Nigerians are expected to arrive in the first batch of evacuees.

The repatriation exercise is being coordinated in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies as diplomatic efforts continue to address the situation.

Minister of foreign affairs speaks on repatriation

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, minister of foreign affairs, had explained that the delay became necessary to conclude documentation and screening processes in collaboration with South African authorities.

According to Odumegwu-Ojukwu, more than 1,000 Nigerians in South Africa participated in the screening exercise, although the number of prospective returnees continues to rise.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu says the repatriation delay was caused by ongoing documentation and screening, with over 1,000 Nigerians in South Africa already participating in the process. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's anti-immigration tensions escalate

Diplomatic tensions between the two countries have escalated following the latest wave of violent anti-immigration protests in South Africa, where thousands of demonstrators have called for stricter and mass deportation measures.

South Africa has long attracted migrants from across the African continent, with people entering the country both legally and illegally. Per Statistics South Africa, foreign nationals numbered about 2.4 million in 2022, representing roughly 3.7% of the country’s 65 million population.

However, many South Africans argue that the high number of undocumented migrants contributes to unemployment and places additional strain on public services, Al Jazeera noted.

Since 2008, South Africa has witnessed three major waves of anti-immigration protests, all of which turned violent, leading to deaths, injuries, and widespread looting of shops and other properties.

Apart from Nigeria, the unrest has largely targeted nationals from countries such as Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, and Ghana.

Read more on xenophobia:

Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Tinubu's alleged sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The former vice president underscored Ghana's purported decisive action compared to Nigeria's seemingly hesitant approach.

The presidential hopeful urged the ministry of foreign affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng