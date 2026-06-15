Plateau state reports 53 suspected cholera cases and five deaths amid outbreak in Mangu Local Government Area

Health Commissioner emphasises hygiene and early medical attention to combat the cholera crisis

Government urges residents to avoid misinformation and support containment efforts in affected communities

Plateau state - The Plateau state government has stepped up measures to control a cholera outbreak in Mangu Local Government Area after the number of suspected cases increased to 53, with five deaths recorded in affected communities.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Ba’amlong, disclosed this during a press briefing in Jos, describing the situation as a serious public health concern requiring continued surveillance and cooperation from residents.

4 Declared Dead, Over 50 Infected as Cholera Hits Plateau

Source: UGC

Ba’amlong said the outbreak, which began with eight suspected cases, has now spread across Pushit, Mangu 1 and Mangu 2 wards, prompting authorities to strengthen containment efforts, Channels Television reported.

“As of June 12, 2026, we have recorded a cumulative total of 53 suspected cases, 10 Rapid Diagnostic Test-reactive cases, four laboratory-confirmed cases through culture, and sadly five deaths,” the commissioner said.

Plateau government urges vigilance

The health commissioner assured residents that the state government was working with relevant agencies to limit further spread and provide necessary medical support to affected persons.

He urged communities to maintain proper hygiene practices, ensure access to clean water and seek medical attention immediately when symptoms associated with cholera appear.

Ba’amlong stressed that early reporting and public awareness remained critical in preventing more fatalities as health officials continue monitoring the affected areas, Vanguard reported.

The Plateau government also appealed to residents to avoid spreading misinformation and support ongoing response activities aimed at bringing the outbreak under control.

Cholera: Adamawa community cries out

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Adamawa state’s local communities have been facing numerous health challenges that are affecting their livelihoods.

A recent cholera outbreak in Mubi Local Government Area has claimed the lives of 10 people, leaving many others struggling to survive during these difficult times. Victims in rural Adamawa cry for help as cholera outbreak claims lives and treatment is limited.

Source: Legit.ng