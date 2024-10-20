A man's attempt to travel out of Nigeria has met another stumbling block as the Canadian embassy denied him a visa

The Nigerian man took to social media to lament his visa denial and revealed the United Kingdom embassy had previously rejected his application

A video of the unfortunate visa applicant shedding tears with his passport has elicited reactions online

A Nigerian man, @__amcoco, has lamented on TikTok after two foreign embassies denied him visas at different times.

The heartbroken man shared his visa application story with a video in which he wept while holding his passport and a lit candle.

He was denied visa by both the UK and Canada. Photo Credit: @__amcoco

UK and Canada deny Nigerian man visa

The man begged the embassies to pity him and explained that the UK had first rejected his visa application before the Canadian embassy did.

He lamented spending so much money on both applications, all to no avail.

"UK visa was refused.

"Canada visa was refused too after wasting so much money on both visas.

"Oh God, help me," he wrote.

Watch his video below:

People react to his visa denial lamentation

Jimoh Ayoke said:

"My brother but your hope in god I was refused 4time uk 3times American visa and when is the time god did it am in Canada now bro when is the time god we surely do it keep pushing it my brother god know."

MAKEUP ARTIST AKURE said:

"Canada refused my visa 3 times but believe it’s my season to travel abroad soon because hallelujah change give me my testimony 🙏don’t give up."

Lingyun Wang said:

"Same thing happened to me, i feel both UK and Germany and I have spent more than 9 million but I know it’s gonna be fine."

Honeydrop said:

"You can still make it without going to abroad, not all in abroad make it."

Everything🌸🌸Black🖤 said:

"Try another country now 🥺 I just realized Poland 🇵🇱 and it’s not that cost."

🥰TIMILEHIN💕 said:

"I remember when consoling my elder brother last month when his Europe visa was denied now he is in UK 🇬🇧 now since last 2 weeks when ur time comes no one can stop u so don’t give up cry and move on."

Candylarry Gold said:

"Canada refuse me,Uk denied my visa even France refuse my visa but I hope in God.my testimony is Coming soon."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was disappointed after the US denied her visa despite being accepted to 18 foreign schools.

Lady weeps after US denied her visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had wept after being denied a US visa.

According to @dailydoseofjc_, she spent her last money on the application attempt at the US embassy.

"POV: You spent your last money on your US embassy only to find out you got denied," words layered on a video she shared read.

