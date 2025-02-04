Ebonyi Workers Who Died in 2009 Still Receiving Salaries, ALGON Chairman Cries Out
- Chinedu Uburu, chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ebonyi state has made a serious revelation
- Uburu said some workers who died in 2009 are still drawing salaries from local government coffers in the state
- He cried out over the inability of the local government to pay workers salaries following the new N70,000 minimum wage
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Some workers who died in 2009 are still drawing salaries from local government coffers in Ebonyi state.
Chinedu Uburu, chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ebonyi, said the issue was uncovered during the ongoing verification exercise at the various LGAs.
Uburu made this known when executives of the Ebonyi chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in Abakaliki on Monday, February 3, 2025.
As reported by TheCable, he lamented over LG's inability to pay salaries following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government’s minimum wage increment.
The ALGON chairman urged those who are yet to receive their payments to be patient.
“The verification exercise is not targeted at anyone. Workers don’t realise that council chairmen are trying to help them,”
“Last year, the president signed the minimum wage bill into law, and with the current number of staff, we can’t even pay salaries.”
Legit.ng also reported that the Jigawa state government uncovered 6,348 ghost workers during a staff verification exercise, resulting in monthly savings of over N314 million.
The discovery was part of the Statewide Staff Audit Biometric Data Capture and Validation Exercise.
Commissioner Sagir Musa announced the establishment of a Continuous Capture Centre to expedite the data capture and validation process.
Read more stories on ghost workers in Nigeria:
- Ghost Workers: Influential Southeast Governor Begins Verification of Civil Servants
- 'No More Salaries': FG Announces Plan to Delist Several Civil Servants From Payroll, Gives Reason
- Federal government discovers over 70K 'ghost' police officers across Nigeria
- Concerns as Tinubu’s Govt Suspends Salaries of Dozens of Workers, Gives Reason
- Tinubu’s Govt Takes Action after Uncovering 1,618 Civil Servants with Fake Employment Letters
Tinubu takes action against absentee civil servants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu mandated that any civil servant discovered receiving government salaries while residing abroad must reimburse the funds.
Tinubu also directed disciplinary measures against supervisors and department heads implicated in facilitating this fraudulent activity.
Represented by SGF, George Akume, expressed the government's commitment to addressing the issue of ghost workers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.