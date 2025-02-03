The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, has determined the fate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

FCT, Abuja - The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, said he doesn’t see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu being re-elected in 2027.

Gabam said Tinubu’s re-election will be due to his unpopular and anti-masses policies.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, he stated this during an interview on Inside Sources with Loalu Akande on Channels TV.

He urged to review some of his policies and rejig his cabinet to stand a chance.

He listed Tinubu’s unpopular policies including petrol subsidy removal, the unification of forex rates, the electricity tariff hike, and the telecoms tariff hike, among others.

“He [Tinubu] needs to review some of his policies, he needs to rejig his cabinet if he wants to leave a legacy that by two years. And I don’t see him surviving another election with the same kind of policies going on.”

According to Gabam, the agitations against the Tinubu government were similar to those against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Gadam said Jonathan couldn’t survive the protests that started two years into his administration.

He downplayed the possibility of Tinubu winning his re-election through rigging or voter inducement.

“And there will be no president in history who has spent money to be reelected in the history of Nigeria like President Jonathan.

“So, if people are thinking that they will use money, they are mistaken. You will only rig while you are popular,”

Legit.ng reported that Gabam spoke about the policies of the APC government and his recent link-up with top political bigwigs in the country.

In a trending interview, Gabam shared the strategic meeting with Nasir El-Rufai, Segun Sowunmi, and other politicians ahead of the 2027 elections.

SDP chairman speaks on alliance with El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Gabam denied an alliance with PDP's Atiku Abubakar and APC's Nasir El-Rufai.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, he stated that the SDP's major focus is to strategise and provide a credible alternative for Nigerians.

In an interview, Gabam highlighted the failures of the APC under Tinubu's watch and the PDP, stressing the importance of creating a more competitive political platform.

