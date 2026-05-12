Nigeria has taken a remarkable step onto the global stage of higher education, becoming the third-largest source of international students

According to UNESCO’s latest report, the country accounted for five per cent of worldwide outbound student mobility

This milestone highlights Nigeria’s growing role in shaping international education and the global exchange of knowledge

Nigeria has emerged as the third-largest source of international students worldwide, contributing five per cent of global outbound student mobility.

This was contained in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s first Higher Education Global Trends Report, released on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Nigeria emerges as a leading force in global student mobility, contributing five per cent of international students in 2023. Photo credit: Bill Uko/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Outbound student mobility in 2023

According to PUNCH, outbound student mobility refers to the countries from which international students originate. The report shows that nearly half of all students studying abroad in 2023 came from just ten countries.

China led with 37 per cent, followed by India with 29 per cent. Nigeria and Germany both accounted for five per cent, while Viet Nam, Uzbekistan, the United States, France, Pakistan, and Nepal each contributed four per cent. Together, these ten countries represented 45 per cent of total outbound student mobility globally.

Growth in International student numbers

UNESCO highlighted that international student mobility has continued to rise despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation noted:

“International student mobility has become a topic of growing importance in the field of higher education, with mobility flows increasing around the world, leading to unprecedented levels of global exchange.”

The number of internationally mobile students has nearly tripled in the last two decades, rising from 2.5 million in 2002 to 7.3 million in 2023. Projections suggest this figure could reach nine million by 2030.

Limited access to international education

Despite this growth, less than three per cent of higher education students globally benefit from academic mobility. UNESCO described international education as largely elitist, stressing that access to study opportunities abroad remains limited to a privileged minority.

The report stated:

“Despite growth expectations, the proportion of higher education students benefiting from academic mobility remains low, just under 3%, underscoring the elitist nature of mobility as still only a privileged few individuals gain access to higher education opportunities abroad.”

International student mobility continues to rise, with Nigeria joining China and India among the top contributors. Photo credit: ASphotowed/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Regional trends and policy drivers

East Asia and the Pacific accounted for 26 per cent of outbound students globally in 2023, followed by South and West Asia with 21 per cent. UNESCO attributed these trends to factors such as macroeconomic conditions, the quality and capacity of domestic higher education systems, government policies, visa regulations, and post-graduation work opportunities.

Governments worldwide are increasingly adopting policies to promote student mobility, with 35 per cent of countries setting explicit targets to increase outbound student numbers.

Top 10 countries for outbound student mobility, 2023 (share of global total)

China (People’s Republic of) — 37%

India — 29%

Nigeria — 5%

Germany — 5%

Viet Nam — 4%

Uzbekistan — 4%

United States of America — 4%

France — 4%

Pakistan — 4%

Nepal — 4%

Nigeria's passport climbs in global ranking

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s passport climbed six places on the latest Henley Passport Index since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, raising hopes for improved global travel access for citizens.

According to the April 2026 edition of the Henley Passport Index, the Nigerian passport moved from 95th position in January 2024 to 89th globally, marking a notable rise in ranking.

Source: Legit.ng