The Jigawa State Government has revealed that it uncovered 6,348 ghost workers during its recent staff verification exercise.

The discovery was announced by Mr. Sagir Musa, Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports, and Culture, in a statement on Tuesday.

Findings from the Verification Exercise

The report from the Statewide Staff Audit Biometric Data Capture and Validation Exercise indicated that the identification of these ghost workers will allow the government to save over N314 million each month.

Musa highlighted that the State Executive Council has thoroughly reviewed the report and has approved the establishment of a Continuous Capture Centre (CCC) at the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

This center aims to expedite the completion of the data capture and validation process as part of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Management System (IPPMS).

Financial Impact

"The exercise resulted in the detection of 6,348 ghost workers and significantly saved costs with an average of N314,657,342.06 per month and N3,775,888,809.72 per annum," Musa stated.

The government’s proactive measures are expected to enhance efficiency and reduce unnecessary expenditure.

Ghost Workers, Governors Begin Verification of Officials

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Alex Otti-led Abia State government has confirmed that it would commence a clampdown on ghost workers starting from the local government on Monday, August 7.

As contained in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Joy Maduka, the exercise would enable Governor Otti's administration to bring all state, local government, parastatals, and state-owned tertiary institution workers, including pensioners, into one database.

This will help forestall any irregularities in the administration of both human resources and payroll processes. It was gathered that the verification exercise had started a week ago with online verification of state civil servants powered by Appmart Integrated Ltd.

