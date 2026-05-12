A bridal fashion designer showed the “secret thing” she does on her clients’ wedding gowns after sewing them and before releasing them

She demonstrated her unusual action in a video that went viral, as she said that she spent three days carrying out the action after sewing the dress

Many who came across the lady's post were wowed by what she did and they shared their thoughts on her unusual action

A Nigerian fashion designer showed what she did on her clients' wedding dresses after sewing them.

She said that her action was to ensure that the devil does not play pranks on the brides that she used to sew for.

Bridal Fashion Designer Shares ‘Secret Thing’ She Does to Clients’ Wedding Gowns Before Giving Them

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @testimonybridal57, the lady showed how she held a Bible and touched the dresses while praying.

She stated that she prayed for three days and nights after sewing the clothes and before she released them to the

Her video was captioned:

"The secret things I do with my bride's dresses. When I tell you my bridals is a ministry, I am not joking. I don't release their dresses until I complete my 3 days and 3 nights on it.

"I can't fold my hands and allow devil to play prank on any of my bride."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail bridal fashion designer's unusual actions

Many who came across the lady's post were wowed by what she did and they shared their thoughts on her unusual action.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the netizens who saw the video.

M&B COUTURE said:

"people don't believe this is what we fashion designer do,I do this cus I don't want people to say "Ara aso lo ti gba ofa" I normally do this whenever am sewing,I will be praying in my mind, especially bridal wear, I will still annoint it and place my mantle on it."

FASHION LAB KLOTHING said:

"Ayah 🔥 🔥 more annoiting."

BUKKYWEALTHCOUTURE🪡🧵✂️ said:

"Amen your have answered."

yemithy said:

"good work."

oladiplentyjumoke said:

"weldone ma."

Tee_Joy fashion house said:

"welldone sis."

Victorious Lady said:

"location ma."

Legit.ng reported that a groom went viral after he was seen using crutches on his wedding day following an accident.

The abroad-based Nigerian groom returned to Nigeria for his traditional wedding, but an unexpected accident left him injured.

Despite the injury, he walked with crutches on his wedding day as seen in a viral video, celebrating love in style.

In a related story, a groom's mum's speech trended online over how she described her son and his new wife.

Bride falls down stairs on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an unexpected drama unfolded as a bride fell down the stairs while rushing to church for her wedding.

The video of the bride during and after the fall caught people’s attention on social media as it trended.

Many who came across the video shared their similar experiences, and many shared what they could have done differently.

Source: Legit.ng