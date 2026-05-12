Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba has hit out at how the English officials use the video assistant referee

Ikpeba’s comments come after Arsenal beat West Ham after VAR controversially disallowed the Hammers’ goal

The decision could prove influential in Arsenal’s title ambitions, while it could relegate West Ham

Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba has slammed the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) in England after the controversy during West Ham vs Arsenal.

Arsenal defeated West Ham 1-0 thanks to Belgian winger Leandro Trossard’s 83rd-minute strike, and a controversially disallowed Hammer’s goal.

VAR disallowed Callum Wilson's goal against Arsenal. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Callum Wilson thought he had gotten a valuable point for West Ham in their fight against relegation, but the goal was disallowed after VAR check.

According to Daily Star, referee Chris Kavanagh initially awarded the goal, but after 17 replays on the pitch-side monitor, which lasted four minutes, he disallowed it.

The goal has an effect on both ends of the table across London. It helped Arsenal’s title ambitions, and it could relegate the Hammers to the Championship.

Ikpeba slams VAR use in England

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Ikpeba, speaking on Supersport’s Monday Night Football, slammed how VAR is used in England.

He claimed that Arsenal are guilty of the same offence West Ham were penalised for, and have gone unpunished most of the time that they have done it.

“VAR is not doing what it's supposed to do in the English Premier League. When you talk about shoving and pushing, the one club that does it more than the others is Arsenal,” he said via All Nigeria Soccer.

“They bully defences and are not punished, so in this situation it is a mild touch.”

The former Borussia Dortmund striker claimed that for VAR to take so long to make a decision, it was not a glaring foul that should be penalised.

Arsenal and West Ham managers reacted differently to the decision, with Mikel Arteta praising the bravery of the referee, while Nuno Espirito Santo slammed the inconsistency.

Nuno Espirito Santo criticises VAR inconsistency in the Premier League. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

“Probably today I have realised how difficult and how big a referee's job is. Because you're talking about a moment that can decide the history, the course of two massive clubs that are fighting for their lives to achieve their objectives, and the pressure is huge. It gives you a lot of choice,” Arteta said.

“Even the referees lost a little bit of the idea of what is a foul and what is not a foul. Today, the decision went against us. That’s why we are really, really upset, because it happened before and it was judged in a different way. That’s what upsets us,” Santo added.

West Ham have submitted a petition to the PGMOL demanding an explanation after their late goal was controversially disallowed.

Premier League title without VAR

Legit.ng previously reported how the Premier League table would look without VAR after Arsenal’s controversial win over West Ham.

The Gunners have gained an extra five points this season because of VAR intervention, and could be fighting for their lives if it were not available.

Source: Legit.ng