The federal government has announced that starting Friday, October 27, 2023, all unverified civil servants will be delisted from its payroll

The move aims to curb corruption and eliminate ghost workers from the government's payroll

The verification of records of all civil servants will be finalised at the end of the ongoing exercise, which ends soon

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has threatened that any civil servant whose record could not be verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) will be delisted from its payroll.

The government said it would take the step after the conclusion of the ongoing verification exercise.

Legit.ng understands that the verification will end on Friday, October 27, 2023.

FG to stop salaries of unverified workers

Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mohammed Ahmed, conveyed this update on Wednesday, October 25, in a press statement, Nigerian Tribune reported.

A report by The Nation noted that as of October 3, about 89,100 workers on the federal payroll were yet to update their records as directed by authorities.

The statement by government's representatives partly reads:

“Having committed substantial financial and human resources over a period of seven years to verify the records of all civil servants on the IPPIS platform, our office was left with no option than to suspend the salaries of those who failed to participate in the exercise.

“The verification of records of all civil servants will be finalised at the end of the ongoing exercise and any officer whose record could not be verified will be delisted from the payroll of government.”

Tinubu approves N35,000 wage

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu gave approval for the payment of N35,000 wage awarded to civil servants under his administration.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) confirmed the development and said implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award for Federal Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies will be funded from the treasury.

